Golf

LPGA Tour updates gender-eligibility policy, bars 'players assigned male at birth'

LPGA Tour faced calls to alter its policy

Ryan Gaydos
Published
The LPGA Tour on Wednesday updated its gender-eligibility policy, which will go into effect at the start of the 2025 season.

The organization said in a news release that male players who have gone through male puberty are barred from competing in the LPGA Tour, Epson Tour, Ladies European Tour and all other elite LPGA competitions.

LPGA Logo

The LPGA and LET logos during the ISPS Handa World Invitational at Galgorm Castle Golf Club in Ballymena, Antrim, United Kingdom, on Aug. 18, 2023. (Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"Players assigned male at birth and who have gone through male puberty are not eligible to compete in the aforementioned events," the organization said. "The policies governing the LPGA’s recreational programs and non-elite events utilize different criteria to provide opportunities for participation in the broader LPGA community."

The announcement came after two pro golfers and a retired player called on the organization to change its rules.

"Golf offers opportunities for all athletes to compete at professional and elite amateur levels," the LPGA Tour said. "Individual competitions are generally categorized as ‘women’s events,’ which have specific eligibility requirements, or ‘open events,’ where any player, regardless of sex, is eligible to compete."

Outgoing LPGA Commissioner Mollie Marcoux Samaan said the policy change is based on science.

Marathon Classic golf balls

The announcement came after two pro golfers and a retired player called on the organization to change its rules.

"Our policy is reflective of an extensive, science-based and inclusive approach," Marcoux Samaan said. "The policy represents our continued commitment to ensuring that all feel welcome within our organization, while preserving the fairness and competitive equity of our elite competitions."

