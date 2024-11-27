LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau reveals space aspirations while taking in SpaceX rocket launch

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau was among those who went to Texas to watch SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last week.

DeChambeau was with President-elect Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and several others as SpaceX scientists sought to push the rocket to the max in order to learn more about heat shields and which shields and configurations may perform best, among other things.

The two-time major champion appeared on Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump’s vlog during the rocket launch. She posted the highlights of her time at the event on Tuesday.

"I want to do that so badly," DeChambeau said of his aspirations to go to space. "I would literally cry for probably a good couple hours. Being up there and looking at the Earth."

DeChambeau also joked he would design a special golf club for Kai Trump, who verbally committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

"I’ll design a rocket ship golf club with boosters on the back so it would increase your swing speed … just for you," he said.

Kai responded, "Wow, that hurt."

DeChambeau had tightened his ties with the current president-elect over the summer. Trump appeared on his golf channel.

DeChambeau told Fox News Digital at the time he had no regrets about it.

"There’s always risk associated to that. But from my perspective, it was focused on entertainment," DeChambeau said to Fox News Digital back in August at Maridoe Golf Club, the site of the LIV Golf Team Championship. "We can talk about politics — that’s a whole different conversation, something that I was not trying to do on my YouTube channel. It was solely on providing great entertainment."

President-elect Trump even invited DeChambeau on stage shortly after winning the election. He sported a "Make America Great Again" hat, walked on stage but did not speak.

Fox News’ Ryan Morik contributed to this report.