LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau reveals space aspirations while taking in SpaceX rocket launch

DeChambeau was at Elon Musk's SpaceX launch last week

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Trump attends SpaceX Starship launch with Elon Musk as he vows to reach Mars by end of term Video

Trump attends SpaceX Starship launch with Elon Musk as he vows to reach Mars by end of term

Quilty Space founder Chris Quilty joined 'Fox & Friends First' to discuss what space exploration looks like under Trump's second term and how critical space-related accomplishments will impact the economy and Americans' daily lives. 

LIV Golf star Bryson DeChambeau was among those who went to Texas to watch SpaceX CEO Elon Musk last week.

DeChambeau was with President-elect Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and several others as SpaceX scientists sought to push the rocket to the max in order to learn more about heat shields and which shields and configurations may perform best, among other things.

Bryson DeChambeau in 2024

Bryson DeChambeau of the Crushers GC watches his shot from the 10th tee during the LIV Golf Dallas Team Championship Semifinals at Maridoe Golf Club in Carrolton, Texas, on Sept. 21, 2024. (Raymond Carlin III-Imagn Images)

The two-time major champion appeared on Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump’s vlog during the rocket launch. She posted the highlights of her time at the event on Tuesday.

"I want to do that so badly," DeChambeau said of his aspirations to go to space. "I would literally cry for probably a good couple hours. Being up there and looking at the Earth."

DeChambeau also joked he would design a special golf club for Kai Trump, who verbally committed to play for the Miami Hurricanes.

"I’ll design a rocket ship golf club with boosters on the back so it would increase your swing speed … just for you," he said.

President-elect Donald Trump

President-elect Donald Trump attends a viewing of the launch of the sixth test flight of the SpaceX Starship rocket on Nov. 19, 2024 in Brownsville, Texas. (Brandon Bell/Getty Images)

Kai responded, "Wow, that hurt."

DeChambeau had tightened his ties with the current president-elect over the summer. Trump appeared on his golf channel.

DeChambeau told Fox News Digital at the time he had no regrets about it.

"There’s always risk associated to that. But from my perspective, it was focused on entertainment," DeChambeau said to Fox News Digital back in August at Maridoe Golf Club, the site of the LIV Golf Team Championship. "We can talk about politics — that’s a whole different conversation, something that I was not trying to do on my YouTube channel. It was solely on providing great entertainment."

Bryson DeChambeau at a football game

Professional golfer Bryson DeChambeau poses with the U.S. Open trophy on the sidelines during the game between the Southern Methodist Mustangs and the Pittsburgh Panthers at Gerald J. Ford Stadium on Nov. 2, 2024 in Dallas. (Jerome Miron-Imagn Images)

President-elect Trump even invited DeChambeau on stage shortly after winning the election. He sported a "Make America Great Again" hat, walked on stage but did not speak.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.