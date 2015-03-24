Lowrie's double propels A's to 10-5 win over Rockies

Jed Lowrie's bases-loaded double in a four-run fourth inning propelled the Oakland A's to a 10-5 win over the Colorado Rockies on Thursday night.

Home runs by Wilin Rosario in the second inning and Tim Wheeler in the fourth, both off right-hander A.J. Griffin, enabled the Rockies to take a 5-3 lead at Phoenix Municipal Stadium. Griffin led the major leagues in home runs allowed with 36 in 2013.

Oakland manager Bob Melvin is 1-1 after his first experience with replay challenges. He challenged a call at first base in the second inning after Coco Crisp was ruled out on the back end of what was initially ruled a double play. The replay showed that Crisp was safe at first and the call was overturned.

Melvin challenged another close call at first base in the bottom of the eighth, but this time the replay confirmed that Daniel Robertson was out.