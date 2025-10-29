Louisiana governor asserts control over LSU's football coaching search after Brian Kelly's dismissal

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry declared Wednesday that LSU athletic director Scott Woodward would be stripped of his authority in the school’s search for its next head football coach.

LSU is pursuing a new football coach after deciding this week to part ways with Brian Kelly. Woodward announced Kelly’s departure Sunday, one day after the Tigers’ 49-25 loss to Texas A&M.

Kelly left Notre Dame after the 2021 season and spent fewer than four full seasons in Baton Rouge.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We had high hopes that he would lead us to multiple SEC and national championships during his time in Baton Rouge," Woodward said in the announcement. "Ultimately, the success at the level that LSU demands simply did not materialize, and I made the decision to make a change after last night's game."

LSU continues to finalize Kelly’s $54 million buyout, a figure that Landry has criticized.

"We are not going down a failed path," Landry said Wednesday during a news conference. "The guy that's here now that wrote that contract cost Texas A&M $77 million. Right now, we've got a $53 million liability. We are not doing that again."

The $77 million figure Landry mentioned was a reference to former Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher, whom Woodward hired and whose contract negotiations he oversaw. According to multiple reports, private donors could be tapped to cover some of the costs of Kelly's buyout, which could be further offset if Kelly lands another coaching job.

Woodward has served as LSU’s athletic director since 2019. The school paid Ed Orgeron a buyout of more than $17 million after his dismissal in 2021.

"No. I can tell you right now, Scott Woodward is not selecting the next coach," Landry said. "I'll let [President] Donald Trump select him before I let him do it."

'FORCE THEM TO TURN DOWN $15M': THE 4 CALLS LSU WILL MAKE FOR ITS NEXT HEAD COACH

The Republican governor added, "The Board of Supervisors are going to come up with a committee, and they're going to find us a coach."

Members of the board are appointed by the governor.

Fox News Digital contacted the LSU athletic department for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Landry made it clear the Tigers' next coach would be "compensated properly." He did, however, call for placing "metrics" on the deal.

"I'm tired of rewarding failure in this country," the governor said.

Landry also confirmed that he participated in talks about a coaching change leading up to Kelly's removal.

"My role is about the fiscal effect of firing a coach under a terrible contract," he said Wednesday. "All I care about is what the taxpayers are going to be on the hook for."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Despite LSU's efforts to boost funding to pay transfer portal players, Kelly largely failed to meet expectations of competing for a national championship.

LSU is on a bye week; Alabama hosts the Tigers Nov. 8.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.