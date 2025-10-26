Expand / Collapse search
LSU Tigers

LSU fires football coach Brian Kelly after third loss of season: reports

LSU lost to Texas A&M over the weekend

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published | Updated
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for October 26

Brian Kelly became the latest college football coach to get a pink slip before the 2025 season’s end.

LSU informed Kelly of its decision to part ways with him on Sunday following the team’s blowout loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night, ESPN reported. The team is expected to inform Tigers players of the decision and talks about the terms of his impending departure were ongoing, according to the report.

Brian Kelly walks the sideline

LSU head coach Brian Kelly walks on the sideline in the second half of an NCAA college football game against Texas A&M, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. (Gerald Herbert/AP Photo)

Associate head coach Frank Wilson was expected to be named interim head coach, according to On3 Sports. Wilson is also the team’s running backs coach.

Kelly was a high-profile hire by the Tigers, poaching him from Notre Dame following the 2021 season. He led the Tigers to a 10-4 season in 2022 and a win in the Citrus Bowl.

Brian Kelly yells at an official

LSU head coach Brian Kelly yells to an official during the second half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

The team made appearances in the ReliaQuest Bowl and Texas Bowl in 2023 and 2024, respectively, but was never able to make the College Football Playoff.

The 2025 season was supposed to change that as Garrett Nussmeier was considered to be a Heisman Trophy favorite going into the season. The Tigers were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation but losses to the Aggies, Vanderbilt Commodores and Ole Miss Rebels sent the Tigers tumbling.

Brian Kelly stares off into space

LSU head coach Brian Kelly stands on the sideline during the first half of an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt, Saturday, Oct. 18, 2025, in Nashville, Tennessee. (George Walker IV/AP Photo)

LSU has now lost three out of their last four games with a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on their schedule in less than two weeks. Winning out could still salvage the season, but it will be an uphill climb.

Kelly’s dismissal follows Penn State’s James Franklin, who was dumped earlier this month. There are some major openings in college football heading into the 2026 season.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

