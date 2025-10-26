LSU fires football coach Brian Kelly after third loss of season: reports

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Brian Kelly became the latest college football coach to get a pink slip before the 2025 season’s end.

LSU informed Kelly of its decision to part ways with him on Sunday following the team’s blowout loss to Texas A&M on Saturday night, ESPN reported. The team is expected to inform Tigers players of the decision and talks about the terms of his impending departure were ongoing, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Associate head coach Frank Wilson was expected to be named interim head coach, according to On3 Sports. Wilson is also the team’s running backs coach.

Kelly was a high-profile hire by the Tigers, poaching him from Notre Dame following the 2021 season. He led the Tigers to a 10-4 season in 2022 and a win in the Citrus Bowl.

TEXAS' STEVE SARKISIAN SLAMS NFL COACHING RUMORS: 'ABSOLUTELY RIDICULOUS'

The team made appearances in the ReliaQuest Bowl and Texas Bowl in 2023 and 2024, respectively, but was never able to make the College Football Playoff.

The 2025 season was supposed to change that as Garrett Nussmeier was considered to be a Heisman Trophy favorite going into the season. The Tigers were ranked as high as No. 3 in the nation but losses to the Aggies, Vanderbilt Commodores and Ole Miss Rebels sent the Tigers tumbling.

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

LSU has now lost three out of their last four games with a matchup against the Alabama Crimson Tide on their schedule in less than two weeks. Winning out could still salvage the season, but it will be an uphill climb.

Kelly’s dismissal follows Penn State’s James Franklin, who was dumped earlier this month. There are some major openings in college football heading into the 2026 season.