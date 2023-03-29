Longtime NFL referee Bill Leavy dead at 76

Longtime NFL referee Bill Leavy, who spent 20 seasons officiating, has reportedly died at age 76, the NFL confirmed on Wednesday.

"We are saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Leavy, a longtime NFL referee and a current member of the league’s officiating staff," NFL's senior vice president of officiating, Walt Anderson, said in a statement. "Bill was an outstanding official and an even better man. Always kind and thoughtful, Bill was instrumental in mentoring countless young officials throughout his career. His recognition as an Art McNally Award winner highlights that selfless dedication to officiating. His integrity earned him respect at every step of his football journey and the entire officiating community mourns his loss."

Leavy was a two-time Super Bowl official, working as a back judge for the 2000 game and heading the officiating crew for the 2006 Super Bowl.

"Bill was one of the great men in our profession and was liked by everyone and respected by every coach. He will be sorely missed," former NFL umpire Steve Wilson told Football Zebras.

Leavy’s career in officiating began in the Big West Conference in college football in 1984. He spent 11 seasons working that conference and was selected to officiate four bowl games.

When the 1995 NFL season rolled around, Leavy got a call from Jerry Seeman, the NFL supervisor of officials, who told Leavy he was one of 12 finalists to join the ranks for the new year. Leavy started as a field judge in the NFL and never looked back.

Field judges were changed to back judges in 1998, and Leavy spent seven seasons in that position as an NFL official. Leavy was promoted to referee during the 2001 season.

During that season, the September 11 attacks on the World Trade Center left a mark on the entire country, and sports quickly became a way for some to cope with the tragedy. Leavy was chosen to officiate the game between the San Francisco 49ers and the St. Louis Rams in the game following the attacks, and he wore a San Francisco Fire Department hat for the coin toss.

At the time, he called it "my special privilege" to honor emergency personnel on that stage because he had served as a firefighter and police officer in San Jose for 27 years prior to his officiating career.

When he got the call from Seeman to become an NFL official, Leavy was working at a fire station in San Jose.

In addition to his two Super Bowls, Leavy was a part of 14 postseason games, including four wild-card rounds, nine divisional rounds and the 2013 AFC championship game.

Leavy’s final game officiating was a divisional-round playoff game between the Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos. He announced his retirement in May 2015 and was replaced by John Hussey.