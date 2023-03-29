Jets’ Woody Johnson ‘anxious’ over potential Aaron Rodgers trade: ‘We’ve got to win’

New York Jets owner Woody Johnson has something in common with his fan base: He's not a patient man.

It's been two weeks since Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers expressed his interest in becoming a Jet, but a deal has yet to be made.

"I think we’re anxious," Johnson said at the annual league meeting Tuesday, via the New York Post. "We’re anxious, I guess. We look forward. We’re optimistic. We have a plan. We’re willing to stick with our plan. I don’t think anybody is hyperventilating."

Johnson has been adamant the organization needed to pursue a veteran quarterback in the offseason after another dismal year for 2021 No. 2 overall draft pick Zach Wilson.

"I’m not the patient sort, really," Johnson added. "We’ve got to win. We’re in the win business, so we have to win now. That's the same thing I said 23 years ago."

His comments follow remarks from Jets general manager Joe Douglas, who said Monday that both sides have had "productive conversations," adding, "we’re not where we need to be yet.

"But I feel like we’re in a good place."

Questions have been circulating as to why a deal has yet to be reached despite the Jets' strong pursuit of Rodgers and the Packers' clear intentions to move on with Jordan Love at quarterback.

Packers general manager Brian Gutekunst said at the annual league meeting Monday that a top pick in the draft is not necessarily a must-have in this situation.

"Yeah, I think that’s not a necessity," Gutekunst said. "But, at the same time, the value of the player — he’s a premier player, so getting premier picks back for (premier) players is important."

Gutekunst said he is hoping to come to an agreement "sooner than later" but indicated he could afford to wait until May or June to make a trade if necessary.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.



