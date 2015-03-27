Local boy Manning stands between Saints and Super Bowl title

By Simon Evans

NEW ORLEANS (Reuters) - If the narrow streets of New Orleans' French quarter are to be filled with celebrating fans once more this season then their team will have to find a way to outdo one of their 'own' -- Indianapolis Colts quarterback Peyton Manning.

The Colts are the most ruthlessly disciplined, supremely organized team in the NFL and unlike the Saints they have no shortage of Super Bowl experience including a triumph in Miami against Chicago three years ago.

"It doesn't get any easier," said Saints quarterback Drew Brees after the emotional overtime win Sunday.

"We know the type of team the Colts are, the type of organization that they are and have been for a long time. They're a dynasty in their own right," he added.

In a curious twist, the man who stands between the Saints and their first Lombardi Trophy was born and bred in the 'Big Easy'.

His family has even deeper links -- father Archie spent 10 years as quarterback for the Saints from 1971 having earned a college football Hall of Fame honor with the University of Mississippi.

"He's a special player. We had a chance to watch some of his game Sunday and then we turned it off.

"Its been a while since the number one seeds met and we are excited to be in this game and look forward to the challenge,' he said.

Saints quarterback Brees is also looking forward to the challenge and believes the fans have got a perfect match-up.

"The season they've had, the season we've had, I can't think of two better teams to meet in the Super Bowl. I know there's going to be a lot of storylines obviously with Peyton being from New Orleans and all those things, but the fact is there's two great teams that's going to be playing."

For one Saint, linebacker Jonathan Vilma, the trip to Miami is particularly sweet given he was born in the city and played for the University of Miami.

A Pro Bowl selection, Vilma would have been back in Miami for that game next week if the Saints had failed to make it.

"It's great to go home the right way. Being selected to the Pro Bowl, I wanted to go home the right way and this is the only way to go.

"We'll be the only show on TV that Sunday, February 7. It's a great way to go home," he said.

(Editing by Alison Wildey)