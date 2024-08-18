Expand / Collapse search
Livvy Dunne, Alix Earle dress up as their professional athlete boyfriends at Fanatics Fest

Dunne dates Paul Skenes, Earle in relationship with Braxton Berrios

Ryan Morik
Published
Paul Skenes and Braxton Berrios weren't able to make Fanatics Fest this week, but their fans got the next best thing.

The MLB rookie phenom is in the middle of his season while the NFL wide receiver is in training camp, so it was a bit tough for them to make the trip to New York.

However, two of their biggest fans dressed up in their uniforms from head-to-toe.

Livvy Dunne dressed as Skenes

Livvy Dunne, dressed as Paul Skenes, attends Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Those fans? Their own girlfriends.

Livvy Dunne has been dating Skenes since last year, as have Alix Earle and Berrios. Dunne and Skenes met while attending LSU, while Earle, a University of Miami alum, met Berrios, of the Dolphins, in South Florida.

Throughout Fanatics Fest NYC, athletes went "undercover," although these two instances were pretty easy to figure out who was in costume (Tom Brady and Rob Gronkowski dressed up as each other on Friday, and Jake Paul pulled out a Travis Kelce uniform, prepping his fellow Cleveland native).

On Saturday, Earle was spotted in an all-white Berrios uniform, helmet included, while Dunne rocked an all-white Skenes jersey, topping it off with his vintage mustache.

Livvy Dunne in pirates uniform

Livvy Dunne, dressed as Paul Skenes, attends Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 17, 2024, in New York City. (Rob Kim/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Dunne visited the MLB exhibit in uniform, where she swung a bat and threw a pitch, although it didn't quite come close to Skenes' 100-plus mph fastball.

After throwing a pitch, though, Dunne pulled out her gymnastics moves.

Funny enough, Dunne and Earle took on New York City together on Friday night, and both headed into the pop-up 40/40 Club at Fanatics Fest on Saturday. The two were also on the same panel featuring women in sports on Saturday morning.

Alix Earle

Alix Earle walks the blue carpet at the 40/40 Club in partnership with Fanatics Sportsbook at the center of Fanatics Fest NYC at Jacob Javits Center on August 16, 2024, in New York City. (Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images for Fanatics)

The inaugural Fanatics Fest wrapped up on Sunday.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.