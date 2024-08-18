Jake Paul calls New York a 'dumba-- Democratic city,' drops F-bombs at crowd

It only took a few moments for Jake Paul to go on the offensive on Sunday.

Paul and Mike Tyson held a joint press conference on the final day of Fanatics Fest at New York's Javits Center – naturally, Tyson, the New York native, had the crowd on his side.

The crowd was quick to egg Paul on, and it didn't faze him one bit. In fact, he even later joined in on "F--- Jake Paul" chants, and the crowd seemed to light his fire even more.

But while the crowd booed him, he returned with a jab at both them and the city.

"Hey New York, shut the f--- up, New York. Boo yourselves," he said. "You’re just like Mike Tyson – you were good 20 years ago.

"F--- you, dumba-- Democratic city."

Paul voiced his support for former President Trump last month, saying God saved Trump from being assassinated on July 13.

"I believe that God stepped in and saved him. It's quite literally ‘what doesn’t kill you makes you stronger.' And I think that's also probably why God had this exact situation happen – because He saw the path that we were going down," the YouTuber-turned-boxer said at the time.

"And I'm not even gonna say, like, it's Democrat-Republican, what does it matter? It's the people who are running the government now, the path that they were leading us to was gonna be catastrophic and terrible. And I think God really intervened, like, ‘We need this guy right now. Everyone needs to flip sides. We can't have a close election – we need a landslide. We need this guy to come back in and make America great again.'"

Paul and Tyson seemed to be on opposite sides of the trash talk on Sunday. Paul, as usual, wanted all the smoke, consistently calling out the former heavyweight champ. Paul even called Tyson's medical scare that postponed their fight nearly four months a "menopause break."

Tyson, for the most part, was calm, cool and collected. But, he did make a wee bit of a prediction.

"We got a YouTuber fighting against the greatest fighter of all time," Tyson said.

But, the always-confident Paul kept up his usual mantra.

"I’m here to make $40 million and knock out a legend – I don’t care about anything else… I’m not here to do s--- besides make a bag."

The fight, originally slated for July 20, will now take place on Nov. 15 at AT&T Stadium in Dallas.

