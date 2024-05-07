LIV Golf's Phil Mickelson sends strong warning about the future of golf in since-deleted social media post

Phil Mickelson has seemingly reignited tensions between the PGA Tour and LIV Golf with a simple post on social media.

One of the biggest issues plaguing the rival Saudi-backed tour is the failure to receive world ranking accreditation through its tournaments. LIV first filed with the Official World Golf Ranking board in July 2022, but the bid was rejected in October.

CEO and commissioner Greg Norman abandoned that effort shortly after, which led him to publicly question the "accuracy, credibility, and integrity of the OWGR rankings" system.

With the first of four majors already complete, questions about LIV Golf’s representation on the biggest stages in golf have continued to be raised ahead of the PGA Championship next week.

In response to a post on X that pointed to a recent example of LIV players earning more from prize purses but not receiving any world ranking points, Mickelson fired back in a since-deleted post about what the future of golf might look like if no player from the LIV tour were able to compete at the majors.

"Maybe some LIV players won’t be missed. But what if NONE of the LIV players played? Would they be missed? What about next year when more great players join? Or the following year? At some point they will care and will have to answer to sponsors and television," Mickelson wrote, via The Associated Press.

He ended the post with the acronym "FAAFO," which stands for "F--- around and find out."

The post was deleted, but not before being shared on social media.

On Tuesday, The PGA of America announced the official field for the 2024 PGA Championship at Valhalla next week. The list includes 16 LIV golfers, including seven who round out the top 100 players in the world.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.