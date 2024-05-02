Bryson DeChambeau lauds LIV Golf’s potential ahead of Singapore: ‘Bigger, badder and better than ever before’

Bryson DeChambeau isn’t having any second thoughts about ditching the PGA Tour for the rival, Saudi-backed LIV Golf tour.

Ahead of LIV Golf Singapore, the 2020 U.S. Open champion expressed his belief the future of LIV Golf is bright while speaking to the media at a press conference alongside Phil Mickelson Thursday.

"We know it's going to be here, bigger, badder and better than ever before. It's just going to continue to keep growing over the next five to ten years," DeChambeau said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I think there may be an opportunity for this to be just — from an audience perspective — even bigger. You're going to see a lot more interactions from teams. I think the competition between the teams will get heightened. The rivalries will get heightened."

Mickelson expressed a similar sentiment but acknowledged a level of uncertainty.

"I think there's a lot of things that are going to transpire over the next five or ten years. I'm very bullish and excited about what that means for LIV Golf. But there's also a lot of uncertainty."

GREG NORMAN CONFIRMS LIV DEAL WAS NOT OFFERED TO RORY MCILROY, SAYS HE WOULD BE 'HAPPY' TO SIT DOWN WITH HIM

On the things he does know, Mickelson said, "I think the quality of the players will continue to get better each year. I think that the ability and the sites that we move throughout the world will continue to excite players and excite fans. We'll be going to more countries outside of the United States that really are starving for world-class professional golf, and we'll have a lot more receptions like we had at Adelaide.

"I just see that the game of golf is going to grow on a much more global basis because of the excitement and the presence that LIV Golf has."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

LIV is coming off a big weekend at the LIV Golf Adelaide tournament at The Grange Golf Club in Australia, where three-time PGA Tour winner Brendan Steele won his first tournament since last winning on the PGA Tour in 2017.

The players move on to Singapore this weekend, then take a month-long break before the next tournament in Houston. The PGA Championship kicks off in Kentucky May 16.