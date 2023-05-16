Expand / Collapse search
LIV Golf viewers miss tournament playoff as CW cuts to other programming

Dustin Johnson won the event on the first playoff hole

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
Dustin Johnson won the LIV Golf Tulsa tournament over the weekend in a thrilling playoff, but not many people were able to watch it happen.

The tournament was being broadcast on CW, but with four holes to go, the network cut its coverage of the tournament to show other programming.

Announcer Arlo White said some CW affiliates "across the United States … have to leave us" and urged viewers to watch the finale on either the CW app or CWtv.com.

Dustin Johnson at LIV Tulsa

Dustin Johnson of Aces GC hits a tee shot on the 14th hole during the LIV Golf Invitational — Tulsa at Cedar Ridge Country Club May 14, 2023, in Broken Arrow, Oka. (Ian Maule/Getty Images)

Following a few commercials, depending on one's location, the network showed "The Goldbergs," "Penn & Teller," or something else, including infomercials.

Johnson birdied the first playoff hole to defeat Branden Grace and 2022 Open champion Cameron Smith to win the tournament. It was his second individual victory since joining LIV.

The Saudi-backed tour and CW agreed on a broadcast partnership in January, which LIV CEO Greg Norman called "momentous."

"The CW will provide accessibility for our fans and maximum exposure for our athletes and partners as their reach includes more than 120 million households across the United States," Norman said at the time.

Greg Norman talks to Phil Mickelson

Greg Norman, right, talks to Phil Mickelson of Hy Flyers GC during the LIV Golf Invitational — London at The Centurion Club June 9, 2022, in St Albans, England.  (Aitor Alcalde/LIV Golf/Getty Images)

"Our new partnership between The CW and LIV Golf will deliver a whole new audience and add to the growing worldwide excitement for the league. With CW’s broadcasts and streams, more fans across the country and around the globe can partake in the LIV Golf energy and view its innovative competition that has reimagined the sport for players, fans and the game of golf," CW Network President Dennis Miller said.

Dustin Johnson celebrates on the 18th hole

Team captain Dustin Johnson of 4 Aces GC celebrates making his putt on the 18th green to win during the team championship stroke play round of the LIV Golf Invitational — Miami at Trump National Doral Miami Oct. 30, 2022, in Doral, Fla.  (Charles Laberge/LIV Golf via Getty Images)

LIV's next tournament will be at Trump National Golf Club in Washington, D.C., Memorial Day weekend.