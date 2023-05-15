Expand / Collapse search
©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Brooks Koepka reveals baby's gender with wife Jena Sims during LIV Golf interview

Sims didn't mind, posting later on how they learned the gender themselves

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
Brooks Koepka’s wife, Jena Sims, recently announced her pregnancy, but she didn’t expect the LIV Golf star to reveal the sex of the baby in a recent interview. 

Koepka was playing in the LIV Golf event in Tulsa, Oklahoma, this past weekend, and the 34-year-old referred to the baby as "he" while answering a question about which traits he’d love to see from himself and his wife in their child.

"I hope he gets a lot more traits from my wife than he does me," Koepka said via the New York Post. 

Jena Sims leaning in for a kiss in her wedding dress while Brooks Koepka makes a funny face in a gray suit

Koepka did, however, know what he wanted his baby to get from himself. 

"I think, me, probably discipline. I think I’m pretty disciplined when it comes down to work – and then my wife’s sense of humor. You always want to be funny, right?"

With secret out, Sims didn’t mind that her husband mistakenly made that announcement. She revealed how they learned about the gender, which involved doughnut filling.

"Since someone let it out of the bag yesterday, I’ll share our fun little reveal!" Sims, a model, posted on her Instagram Stories on Sunday.

"I wasn’t mad at all… (only because my husband thinks I’m hilarious apparently)."

Jena Sims in a red low-cut dress next to Brooks in a white shirt and pants with a bright blue leather jacket

Jena Sims and Brooks Koepka attend the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit celebration of the launch of the 2021 Issue on July 24, 2021, in Hollywood, Florida. (Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit)

She also posted a TikTok of the reveal, where both of them took a bite of their doughnut, which showed blue filling. They were both delighted when learning the result.

Sims added a Mother’s Day Instagram post as well, celebrating those with children already and those who are expecting like her. 

"Can’t wait for our son to have you as his mom!" Koepka said.

Brooks Koepka wearing white pants and a blue shirt and a white cap walking alongside his wife Jena Sims in a white caddy uniform

Brooks Koepka looks on with his wife, Jena Sims Koepka, during the Par 3 contest prior to the 2023 Masters Tournament at Augusta National Golf Club on April 5, 2023, in Augusta. (Andrew Redington/Getty Images)

Koepka will turn his focus now to the 2023 PGA Championship at Oak Hill this week as he aims to win the tournament for the third time in his career. He won it back-to-back in 2018 and 2019.

