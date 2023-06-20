Expand / Collapse search
Lithuanian soccer star Karolis Chvedukas dead at 32

Chvedukas' death was announced by the Lithuanian Football Association

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for June 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Karolis Chvedukas, a Lithuanian soccer player who was with Marijampolė City and made 20 appearances for the national team, has died, officials said Monday. He was 32.

The Lithuanian Football Association released a statement on his passing, saying he "unexpectedly died." The cause of death was not made known.

Karolis Chvedukas plays for Dundalk

Karolis Chvedukas celebrates after scoring his side's fifth goal during the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Limerick at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Co Louth. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"On Monday morning, the Lithuanian football community received tragic news - the Lithuanian football player, former member of the national team, Karolis Chvedukas unexpectedly died. The Lithuanian Football Federation, on behalf of the entire community, expresses its deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased in this difficult hour," the organization said via Ireland's Independent.

Chvedukas played with several clubs over the course of his career. Most notably, the midfielder made 170 appearances for FK Sūduva in A Lyga. He scored 23 goals for the team and helped them to a Lithuanian Cup and Lithuanian Supercup in 2009.

Karolis Chvedukas in a World Cup qualifier

Karolis Chvedukas during the FIFA 2018 World Cup Qualifier between Scotland and Lithuania at Hampden Park on Oct. 8, 2016 in Glasgow, Scotland. (Matthew Ashton - AMA/Getty Images)

The club confirmed his death in a statement on its website and on social media.

Chvedukas also played for RNK Split, Chojniczanka Chojnice, Dundaik, Waterford, Oratory Youths and KPV Kokkola and was on Marijampolė City before his death.

"Everyone at the League of Ireland sends on our deep sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Karolis Chvedukas after his tragic passing," League of Ireland said in a statement.

Karolis Chvedukas in Ireland

Karolis Chvedukas following the SSE Airtricity League Premier Division match between Dundalk and Cork City at Oriel Park in Dundalk, Louth. (Stephen McCarthy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

"Karolis played for Dundalk and Waterford during his time in the League of Ireland and will be missed by all."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.