Lithuanian soccer star Karolis Chvedukas dead at 32

Karolis Chvedukas, a Lithuanian soccer player who was with Marijampolė City and made 20 appearances for the national team, has died, officials said Monday. He was 32.

The Lithuanian Football Association released a statement on his passing, saying he "unexpectedly died." The cause of death was not made known.

"On Monday morning, the Lithuanian football community received tragic news - the Lithuanian football player, former member of the national team, Karolis Chvedukas unexpectedly died. The Lithuanian Football Federation, on behalf of the entire community, expresses its deepest condolences to the relatives and friends of the deceased in this difficult hour," the organization said via Ireland's Independent.

Chvedukas played with several clubs over the course of his career. Most notably, the midfielder made 170 appearances for FK Sūduva in A Lyga. He scored 23 goals for the team and helped them to a Lithuanian Cup and Lithuanian Supercup in 2009.

The club confirmed his death in a statement on its website and on social media.

Chvedukas also played for RNK Split, Chojniczanka Chojnice, Dundaik, Waterford, Oratory Youths and KPV Kokkola and was on Marijampolė City before his death.

"Everyone at the League of Ireland sends on our deep sympathies and condolences to the family and friends of Karolis Chvedukas after his tragic passing," League of Ireland said in a statement.

"Karolis played for Dundalk and Waterford during his time in the League of Ireland and will be missed by all."