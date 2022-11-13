Lions' pick-six sparks comeback win over Bears, Justin Fields dazzles but comes up short

While Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was electric yet again, his biggest mistake resulted in a comeback win for the Detroit Lions, 31-30, on Sunday.

Fields had 147 yards on 13 carries with two touchdowns while also throwing for two on 12 of 20 through the air for 167 yards. But just like that game against the Miami Dolphins, Fields’ impressive play ended in a loss.

That big mistake came right after the Lions cut the Bears’ lead to seven with a D’Andre Swift nine-yard rushing score. On the second play of Chicago’s ensuing drive, Fields threw a bad pick-six to Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah, his former Ohio State teammate, that tied the game.

However, Fields would quickly get those points back with a 67-yard touchdown run, making it 30-24.

The Lions, though, wouldn’t be put away, and they capitalized on an eight-play, 91-yard drive. The biggest play of it was on 3rd-and-8 when quarterback Jared Goff found Tom Kennedy on a short pass that he turned into a 44-yard gain at Chicago’s 14-yard line.

After Amon-Ra St. Brown just missed getting into the end zone, Jamaal Williams had a 1-yard rush and the extra point made it 31-30.

The Bears would turn it over on downs on the next drive, capping the Lions comeback for their third win on the season.

Goff would finish with 236 yards on 19 of 26 through the air and, of course, it was his favorite target, St. Brown, leading Detroit in receiving with 119 yards on 10 catches (11 targets).

Kalif Raymond also hauled in three passes for 47 yards.

For the Bears, Fields found tight end Cole Kmet twice for a touchdown, including a 50-yard score in the third quarter. Kmet finished the day with 74 yards on four receptions.

Rookie running back Khalil Herbert also had 57 yards on the ground while David Montgomery had 37.

After another crushing loss for the Bears, they will hit the road next week to face the Atlanta Falcons and hoping they can break their losing streak.

The Lions next head to East Rutherford, N.J., to face the New York Giants, who are coming off a win against the Houston Texans.