Detroit Lions
Published

Lions' Jameson Williams catches first touchdown 11 months after tearing ACL

Williams suffered a torn ACL in his final game at Alabama

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Detroit Lions rookie wide receiver Jameson Williams’ chances of playing in the 2022 NFL season were thought to be a long shot after he tore his ACL in Alabama’s national championship game in January.

Williams has been on the mend and working his way back as he was the No. 12 overall pick of the 2022 draft and last week he made his debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Lions' Jameson Williams reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit.

Lions' Jameson Williams reacts after catching a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

On Sunday, he put up his first touchdown.

Jared Goff threw a 41-yard touchdown pass to Williams in the first quarter to help put Detroit up 7-0 against the Minnesota Vikings early in the game. It was a 2-play drive with the second play leading to Williams’ first career touchdown and first career catch.

The Vikings later equalized the game when Dalvin Cook ended a 10-play, 75-yard drive with a 1-yard touchdown run.

Lions' Jared Goff throws against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit.

Lions' Jared Goff throws against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Williams spoke to the team’s website about gelling with Goff and the rest of the offense after not playing a single down of football in 11 months.

"It's helped a lot," he said about getting extra time with Goff. "We've gotten more and more reps as the days have gone on. It's helped a lot."

Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson added that the rookie’s reps will increase as he starts to build chemistry with the veteran quarterback.

Lions' Jameson Williams catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit.

Lions' Jameson Williams catches a touchdown pass against the Minnesota Vikings, Sunday, Dec. 11, 2022, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Duane Burleson)

"It's encouraging to finally get some opportunities to hook up in practice both in routes on air and in competitive periods because that chemistry as we talked about last week, that's critical, that's big," Johnson said. "Knowing where he's going to be, what the top of his break's going to look like or our quarterback can anticipate that throw, that goes a long way."

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

