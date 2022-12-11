Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescot fined for Salvation Army celebration, charity sees donations spike

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 77 yards and scored a touchdown in the team’s 54-19 demolition of the Indianapolis Colts last week.

On one of Elliott’s touchdowns, he ran right to the Salvation Army kettle in the end zone of AT&T Stadium and celebrated with Dak Prescott. Pro Football Talk reported Sunday the two players were fined $13,261 each for the celebration but it turned out to be a boon for the Salvation Army.

The charity told TMZ Sports there had been a spike in donations since the celebration with NFL fans donating $21 as a hat tip to Elliott.

"After Ezekiel Elliott leaped into [the kettle] on Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the number of donors to the Salvation Army that day doubled compared with the game last year," the Salvation Army told the website.

"We love it when players jump in the giant red kettle after scoring a touchdown because it does have an impact."

The running back reportedly donated $50,000 to the Salvation Army of North Texas on Wednesday.

The NFL has some down with fines on the kettle celebrations. Last week, Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon were fined for their celebration against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.