Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Dallas Cowboys
Published

Cowboys' Ezekiel Elliott, Dak Prescot fined for Salvation Army celebration, charity sees donations spike

The Cowboys enter Sunday fresh off a win over the Colts

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for December 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Dallas Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott ran for 77 yards and scored a touchdown in the team’s 54-19 demolition of the Indianapolis Colts last week.

On one of Elliott’s touchdowns, he ran right to the Salvation Army kettle in the end zone of AT&T Stadium and celebrated with Dak Prescott. Pro Football Talk reported Sunday the two players were fined $13,261 each for the celebration but it turned out to be a boon for the Salvation Army.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott spins the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 4, 2022, in Dallas.

Cowboys running back Ezekiel Elliott spins the ball during the game against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 4, 2022, in Dallas. (George Walker/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The charity told TMZ Sports there had been a spike in donations since the celebration with NFL fans donating $21 as a hat tip to Elliott.

"After Ezekiel Elliott leaped into [the kettle] on Sunday night's game against the Indianapolis Colts, the number of donors to the Salvation Army that day doubled compared with the game last year," the Salvation Army told the website.

COWBOYS LEGEND JASON WITTEN THINKS ODELL BECKHAM JR. SIGNING WOULD BE 'ICING ON THE CAKE' FOR DALLAS

Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec, 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas.

Ezekiel Elliott of the Cowboys celebrates a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec, 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec, 04, 2022.

Ezekiel Elliott and Dak Prescott of the Dallas Cowboys in the fourth quarter against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec, 04, 2022. (Wesley Hitt/Getty Images)

"We love it when players jump in the giant red kettle after scoring a touchdown because it does have an impact."

The running back reportedly donated $50,000 to the Salvation Army of North Texas on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The NFL has some down with fines on the kettle celebrations. Last week, Dalton Schultz, Jake Ferguson, Peyton Hendershot and Sean McKeon were fined for their celebration against the New York Giants on Thanksgiving.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for Fox News Digital.

2022 FIFA World Cup

Watch the 2022 FIFA World Cup

2022 FIFA World Cup Scores & Schedule

Watch 2022 FIFA World Cup Highlights

2022 FIFA World Cup Standings