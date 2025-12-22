DK Metcalf, Lamar Jackson and other NFL players who have had fan altercations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Pittsburgh Steelers star DK Metcalf got into an incident with a Detroit Lions fan during his game on Sunday evening.

Metcalf was spotted confronting the fan, who was near the barrier on the Steelers’ sideline. He pulled the fan’s shirt and took a swing at the man who was wearing a black and blue shirt and a blue wig.

The man told the Detroit Free Press that Metcalf was upset that he called the wide receiver by his full name.

However, the NFL Network offered a conflicting report. The outlet said Metcalf reacted the way he did because the fan used derogatory language toward him and made a remark about his mother. Metcalf reportedly had a negative experience with the fan last year when he played for the Seattle Seahawks.

As the NFL weighs potential discipline, Metcalf’s incident was far from the only one that has occurred in league history.

Lamar Jackson

Baltimore Ravens star Lamar Jackson got into an incident with a fan in Week 1 of the 2025 season. As Ravens players were celebrating a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills, a fan reached out and slapped the helmets of Jackson and DeAndre Hopkins. Jackson shoved the fan back in his seat. Jackson didn’t receive any discipline over the incident. The fan was reportedly banned from attending NFL games indefinitely.

Joey Bosa

Joey Bosa had a heated moment with fans in January 2023 and he wasn’t even playing. He was in Philadelphia to support his brother, Nick, as the San Francisco 49ers took on the Eagles in the NFC Championship. The heckler asked when the Los Angeles Chargers played that week and how the fines were after he criticized officiating. Bosa responded with an explicit tirade.

Jordan Phillips, Shaq Lawson

In the midst of the Buffalo Bills’ playoff push in November 2023, defensive players Jordan Phillips and Shaq Lawson mixed it up with Eagles fans. Phillips was seen getting into the face of a fan as the person continued to heckle Bills players. Lawson also shoved the fan in the heat of the moment. Phillips said the fan was making threatening remarks. Lawson echoed Phillips’ allegations.

Quinton Jefferson

Seattle Seahawks defensive end Quinton Jefferson was on the receiving end of a dangerous incident with Jacksonville Jaguars fans in December 2017. Jaguars fans threw drinks at him and he attempted to climb into the stands to confront them. The Jaguars fans were later banned from EverBank Field.

Shaun Ellis

New York Jets defensive end Shaun Ellis got into a snowball fight with Seattle Seahawks fans in December 2008. He was fined $10,000 for the incident and faced a lawsuit from a fan he hit with a snowball two years later.

Charles Woodson, Lincoln Kennedy

Snow games in the NFL are fun to watch but things got a bit wild during a game between the Oakland Raiders and Denver Broncos at Mile High Stadium in November 1999. Broncos fans were pelting Raiders players with snowballs – some with batters in them. Raiders stars Charles Woodson and Lincoln Kennedy decided to fight back with snowballs of their own. Woodson threw a snowball that hit a woman in the face, while Kennedy went after another fan after being hit. At least eight fans were arrested in the incident.