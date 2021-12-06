Expand / Collapse search
Lions' Dan Campbell's expletive message to Jared Goff following win vs. Vikings

Jared Goff had three touchdowns, including the game-winner

By Daniel Canova | Fox News
The Detroit Lions came away with their first victory of the season on Sunday afternoon.

Jared Goff completed 25 of 41 passes for 296 yards and three touchdowns, which included the game-winning score to wideout Amon-Ra St. Brown as time expired, to lead the Lions to a 29-27 victory over the Minnesota Vikings in an NFC North showdown.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell watches from the sideline during the first half of a preseason NFL football game against the Buffalo Bills, Friday, Aug. 13, 2021, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

Following the win, Lions head coach Dan Campbell had a message for Goff.

"That’s the way to throw it when we needed it, motherf-----! That is exactly what I said," Campbell said according to NFL reporter Peter King.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell walks the sideline during the first half of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Detroit.

While speaking to the media after the game, Campbell dedicated the victory to the victims in the Oxford High School shooting.

Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell addresses the media before drills at the Lions NFL football camp practice, Wednesday, July 28, 2021, in Allen Park, Mich.

"I just wanted them to know exactly what we were going to represent today," Campbell said of his message to the team prior to the game. "The shirts, the hats, the decals, the people that are affected. Some of our players know of someone that was affected. To me, my thought was, ‘Hey, man, if we can, for three hours, just ease their suffering a little bit, that’s worth it.’ So, that’s kinda how I thought of this and we did a great job, players responded and played well."

The Lions (1-10-1) will travel to Denver to square off against the Broncos next.

