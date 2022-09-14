Lions, Browns bucking the betting trends ahead of Week 2 matchups

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Detroit Lions and the Cleveland Browns are in unfamiliar positions.

For the first time since 1993, the Browns are favored to start the NFL season 2-0, while the Lions are favored to win for the first time in 24 games.

According to FOX Bet, Detroit is currently a 1.5-point favorite to beat the Washington Commanders on Sunday, which will break their NFL record for consecutive games as the underdog if it holds. Lions fans have to go back to November 22, 2020, against the Carolina Panthers to enter a game as the favorite to win.

The second-longest streak in the NFL is held by the New York Giants, who have entered their last 15 games as the underdog, according to ESPN. The Giants are 2.5-point favorites over the Panthers on Sunday.

Detroit is looking for their first win of the season after losing to the Philadelphia Eagles 38-35 in Week 1.

Cleveland fans will be hoping for the first 2-0 start to a season since 1993, when Vinny Testaverde was the quarterback and Bill Belichick was the head coach.

The Browns beat the Panthers in Week 1 to start the year 1-0 for the first time since the 2004 season.

Cleveland is starting the season without star quarterback Deshaun Watson, who is suspended for the first 11 games of the season for violating the league’s personal conduct policy.

Jacoby Brissett is filling in for Watson and managed the game well in Cleveland’s Week 1 win, completing 18 of 34 passes for 147 yards and a touchdown.

"Jacoby, he battled," Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski said, according to Cleveland.com. "There were some opportunities early, but you have to understand that these games, there are going to be some moments with some highs and you have to battle through the lows.

"You look around the league and there are some tough moments. There are some really good defenses out there. For us, it is going to be about learning from the plays that we would like back and then just putting a plan together to be able to go perform this week versus the Jets."