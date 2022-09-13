Commanders' defensive lineman trashes idea Carson Wentz is problem in locker room

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Carson Wentz's tenures with the Philadelphia Eagles and Indianapolis Colts both ended badly, but the Washington Commanders took a flier.

It's only one week, but it's been a good bet so far. Wentz threw four touchdown passes in the Commanders' 28-22 win over the Jacksonville Jaguars Sunday, Wentz's team debut.

Washington is Wentz's third team in as many seasons, which has prompted rumors he's a locker room cancer, but defensive lineman Jonathan Allen was quick to dismiss that notion.

"I have absolutely no idea where that comes from," Allen told 106.7 The Fan.

"Sometimes, I feel like the NFL can be like a high school. There's so much drama and just rumors and things that just, quite frankly, aren't true. I mean, I have no idea where that could be coming from."

Wentz was just one win away from clinching a playoff berth with the Colts last season. But in his final two games against the Las Vegas Raiders and lowly Jaguars, he threw for just 333 yards combined, was sacked seven times threw just two touchdowns while turning the ball over twice.

Sunday wasn't all sunshine and rainbows, either. Wentz threw two fourth-quarter interceptions on back-to-back drives. He certainly made up for it though.

In his final two drives, he completed eight of his 11 passes for 134 yards and two touchdowns, sealing the win.

"After he throws those two interceptions, quick memory, positive on the sideline, no pouting," Allen said. "I mean, I think you can just look at the guys around him and see how they respond to him and that tells you everything you need to know about his character."

Wentz was an MVP candidate with Philadelphia in 2017 before going down with a torn ACL in Week 14. The Eagles still managed to win the Super Bowl with Nick Foles under center.