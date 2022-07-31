Expand / Collapse search
England's Chloe Kelly does her best Brandi Chastain impression as she nets game-winner in Euro final

England won the match 2-1 over Germany

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Chloe Kelly did her best Brandi Chastain impression on Sunday after she scored the go-ahead goal in extra time to lift England to a UEFA European Championship over Germany 2-1.

England’s Lauren Hemp sent a corner kick into heavy traffic in front of the net. Kelly got control of it and on her first touch missed getting it past German goalkeeper Merle Frohms. But Frohms was unable to corral the ball and Kelly got another kick in and the ball past the goalie.

Britain had to wait a moment for VAR to confirm the goal.

England's Chloe Kelly takes off her shirt celebrating after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Euro final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

England's Chloe Kelly takes off her shirt celebrating after scoring her side's second goal during the Women's Euro final soccer match between England and Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

Once it was confirmed that Kelly put the Lionesses up 2-1 in the Euro final, she took off her shirt, exposing her sports bra, in a moment comparable to Chastain’s celebration when she gave the U.S. a victory over China in the 1999 Women’s World Cup.

Kelly celebrated with her teammates and England held on for the victory.

England and Germany were tied 1-1 after 90 minutes of play. Lina Magull would score for Germany, canceling out Ella Toone’s goal for England.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates with teammates during the Women's Euro final between England and Germany in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates with teammates during the Women's Euro final between England and Germany in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira)

Toone’s goal came after a long pass from Keira Walsh in the 62nd minute. She got one past Frohms. Toone scored six minutes after she subbed into the game. Magull scored in the 79th minute, getting one past England goalkeeper Mary Earps.

It’s England’s first win at a major tournament. The team had finished as runners-up in the Euro in 1984 and 2009 and took third place at the World Cup in 2015.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her side's second goal against Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022.

England's Chloe Kelly celebrates after scoring her side's second goal against Germany at Wembley Stadium in London, Sunday, July 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino)

The squad also won the Arnold Clark Cup in 2022, which is hosted by the Football Association in England.

