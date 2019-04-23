Fans interrupt lingerie football game, security guards pick up blitz

The biggest hit at a lingerie football game earlier this month didn't involve any of the players.

The scantily-clad sporting event was reportedly interrupted when overzealous fans rushed the field during the April 5 game between the Legends Football League’s Seattle Mist and Los Angeles Temptation.

Security guards at Citizens Bank Arena in Ontario, Calif., however, were able to pick up the blitz and take down both men, according to TMZ Sports.

One man was put into a chokehold and the other appeared to take several painful blows

Players on the Mist and the Temptation stood and watched as both men were apprehended. It doesn’t appear the two men were able to touch any of the players.

It wasn’t clear whether the two men were charged.

The Mist won the game, 34-19.