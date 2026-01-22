Expand / Collapse search
Olympics

Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback complete after making United States team at 41 years old

Four-time World Cup champion returned to skiing following partial knee replacement surgery

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
After missing the 2022 Olympics, Lindsey Vonn is back where she belongs.

The 41-year-old was listed on the 97-member U.S. Ski & Snowboard team (50 women and 47 men) to officially complete her Olympic comeback.

Vonn did not compete in the 2022 Games in Beijing due to an ACL injury, but she returned last season after a partial knee replacement and quickly began to show the form that made her a four-time overall World Cup champion.

Lindsey Vonn

Lindsey Vonn of Team United States in action during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Downhill on Jan. 10, 2026, in Zauchensee, Austria.  (Millo Moravski/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

She's won two World Cup downhill races this season — to bring her career total to 84 — and will be a favorite in both speed events in Cortina. Vonn took home a victory earlier this month.

Vonn returned to skiing after being in retirement for six years and said she might be in the best shape of her career despite having undergone partial knee replacement surgery. With each victory, Vonn extends her record as the oldest race winner in the 60-season history of the World Cup circuit. Her 84th career win on the circuit was her record-extending 45th in downhill.

Vonn won her lone gold medal in the downhill at the 2010 Games in Vancouver. She also earned a bronze in that year's super-G and another one in the downhill in Pyeongchang eight years ago.

Bronze medalist in the women's downhill Lindsey Vonn, of the United States, smiles during the medals ceremony at the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea, Wednesday, Feb. 21, 2018. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Lindsey Vonn, right, reacts after receiving her bronze medal in the women's downhill in Pyeongchang, South Korea. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Mikaela Shiffrin also made her fourth Olympic team, and Chloe Kim will be vying for her third gold in as many Games.

Shiffrin is trying to bounce back after going 0-for-6 in her bid to win a medal four years ago. She captured gold in the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games and gold in giant slalom four years later in South Korea. She's locked in this season in the slalom, winning six races.

Mikaela Shiffrin after race

Mikaela Shiffrin of Team United States takes first place during the Audi FIS Alpine Ski World Cup Women's Slalom on Jan. 21, 2024, in Jasna, Slovakia. (Paul Brechu/Agence Zoom/Getty Images)

Kim has won each of her golds in the halfpipe, an event in which she also has three world championships to her name. She's also won eight X Games gold medals in the SuperPipe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

