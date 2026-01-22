Lindsey Vonn’s Olympic comeback complete after making United States team at 41 years old

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After missing the 2022 Olympics, Lindsey Vonn is back where she belongs.

The 41-year-old was listed on the 97-member U.S. Ski & Snowboard team (50 women and 47 men) to officially complete her Olympic comeback.

Vonn did not compete in the 2022 Games in Beijing due to an ACL injury, but she returned last season after a partial knee replacement and quickly began to show the form that made her a four-time overall World Cup champion.

She's won two World Cup downhill races this season — to bring her career total to 84 — and will be a favorite in both speed events in Cortina. Vonn took home a victory earlier this month.

Vonn returned to skiing after being in retirement for six years and said she might be in the best shape of her career despite having undergone partial knee replacement surgery. With each victory, Vonn extends her record as the oldest race winner in the 60-season history of the World Cup circuit . Her 84th career win on the circuit was her record-extending 45th in downhill.

Vonn won her lone gold medal in the downhill at the 2010 Games in Vancouver. She also earned a bronze in that year's super-G and another one in the downhill in Pyeongchang eight years ago.

Mikaela Shiffrin also made her fourth Olympic team, and Chloe Kim will be vying for her third gold in as many Games.

Shiffrin is trying to bounce back after going 0-for-6 in her bid to win a medal four years ago. She captured gold in the slalom at the 2014 Sochi Games and gold in giant slalom four years later in South Korea. She's locked in this season in the slalom, winning six races.

Kim has won each of her golds in the halfpipe, an event in which she also has three world championships to her name. She's also won eight X Games gold medals in the SuperPipe.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

