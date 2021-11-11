Leon Edwards slams 'fraud' Jorge Masvidal after fighter withdraws from UFC 269 bout

Jorge Masvidal was forced to bow out of his UFC 269 fight against Leon Edwards due to an injury, with the event about a month away from kicking off.

Masvidal was set to fight Leon Edwards in a welterweight bout, but an undisclosed injury is keeping him from the Octagon, UFC Chief Business Officer Hunter Campbell told ESPN. The fight had been long in the making after an incident between the two fighters in March 2019.

Masvidal had been on a bit of a losing streak since making waves with a knockout of Ben Askren and a doctor-stoppage TKO win over Nate Diaz in 2019. He was coming off two straight losses to Kamaru Usman.

Edwards didn’t appear to be too happy with Masvidal dropping out from the fight.

"Disappointed but honestly I knew this fraud didn't want to fight me anyway. He was just a stop off on the way to the title. The goal remains the same," Edwards tweeted.

"Much needed family time now, @usman84kg i will see you soon," he added calling out the current UFC welterweight champion Usman.

Edwards hasn't lost a fight since 2015 against Usman. He last defeated Nate Diaz via decision at UFC 263 in June.

It’s unclear whether Edwards will get a new opponent but if he does the undefeated Khamzat Chimaev threw his name into the ring.

"Borz" has fought four times between 2020 and 2021. The Ukrainian fighter recently beat Jingliang Li at UFC 267 last month via submission.

Edwards is ranked No. 3 and Chimaev is No. 10, according to UFC’s list in the welterweight division.