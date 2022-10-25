Texas A&M suspends three freshmen indefinitely: report

Texas A&M has suspended DB Denver Harris, WR Chris Marshall and OL PJ Williams indefinitely for a post game locker room incident, according to ESPN.

This is the second suspension for Harris and Marshall — each of them were suspended one game for a curfew violation — along with two other freshmen: WR Evan Stewart and DB Beyon Bouie.

The Aggies were ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, but a loss at home to Appalachian State flipped their season upside down.

Despite winning their next two games against Miami and Arkansas, they have lost three straight to Mississippi State, Alabama, and South Carolina.

MISSISSIPPI STATE'S MIKE LEACH UNLEASHES EPIC RANT ABOUT DINOSAURS, HIS WIDE RECEIVERS AND MORE

Texas A&M's freshman class was the top signing class in the nation, per ESPN.

Injuries have also riddled the Aggies. Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that offensive lineman Bryce Foster, Aki Ogunbiyi and Jordan Spasojevin-Moko will all miss the remainder of the season. They had already lost receiver Ainias Smith for the season back in September.

The Aggies will host No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday.