Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Texas A&M Aggies
Published

Texas A&M suspends three freshmen indefinitely: report

This is the second suspension to freshmen on the team this year

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 25

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Texas A&M has suspended DB Denver Harris, WR Chris Marshall and OL PJ Williams indefinitely for a post game locker room incident, according to ESPN.

This is the second suspension for Harris and Marshall — each of them were suspended one game for a curfew violation — along with two other freshmen: WR Evan Stewart and DB Beyon Bouie.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

A Texas A&amp;amp;M helmet sits on the sideline during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies on Oct. 1, 2022 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS.

A Texas A&amp;amp;M helmet sits on the sideline during the game between the Mississippi State Bulldogs and the Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies on Oct. 1, 2022 at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, MS. (Chris McDill/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Aggies were ranked No. 6 in the AP preseason poll, but a loss at home to Appalachian State flipped their season upside down.

Despite winning their next two games against Miami and Arkansas, they have lost three straight to Mississippi State, Alabama, and South Carolina.

General view as Mississippi State Bulldogs kicks off to the Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies in the first quarter on Oct. 3, 2015 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas. 

General view as Mississippi State Bulldogs kicks off to the Texas A&amp;amp;M Aggies in the first quarter on Oct. 3, 2015 at Kyle Field in College Station, Texas.  (Thomas B. Shea/Getty Images)

MISSISSIPPI STATE'S MIKE LEACH UNLEASHES EPIC RANT ABOUT DINOSAURS, HIS WIDE RECEIVERS AND MORE

Texas A&M's freshman class was the top signing class in the nation, per ESPN.

Injuries have also riddled the Aggies. Head coach Jimbo Fisher announced on Monday that offensive lineman Bryce Foster, Aki Ogunbiyi and Jordan Spasojevin-Moko will all miss the remainder of the season. They had already lost receiver Ainias Smith for the season back in September.

College Football: Overall view of fans in stands during Texas A&amp;amp;M vs Alabama game at Kyle Field. View of banner sign reading HOME OF THE 12TH MAN. College Station, TX 9/14/2013

College Football: Overall view of fans in stands during Texas A&amp;amp;M vs Alabama game at Kyle Field. View of banner sign reading HOME OF THE 12TH MAN. College Station, TX 9/14/2013 (John W. McDonough /Sports Illustrated via Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Aggies will host No. 15 Ole Miss on Saturday.