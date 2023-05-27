Expand / Collapse search
LeBron James
Published

LeBron James shares congratulatory post for son Bronny's high school graduation: 'PROUD'

'CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID!'

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
LeBron James is the proud father of a high school graduate.

The NBA's all-time scoring leader posted a video of son Bronny graduating from Sierra Canyon High School in southern California earlier this week.

"PROUD!!!!" James wrote on Instagram with emotional face and praying hands emoji. "CONGRATULATIONS & LOVE YOU KID!"

LeBron James talks with son, Bronny, on court

Bronny James (6) of the West team talks to LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers after the 2023 McDonald's High School Boys All-American Game at Toyota Center March 28, 2023, in Houston. (Alex Bierens de Haan/Getty Images)

The post included still photos of Bronny, a family photo of the five Jameses and a video of Bronny gearing up for the ceremony that included LeBron holding a diploma.

Bronny played basketball at the high school and has committed to playing at the University of Southern California.

Oregon and Ohio State were the two other finalists for the NBA superstar's son.

Oregon seemed like an outside possibility. USC is near his current home, and Ohio State is located in the state he was born.

LeBron James and Bronny James

Bronny James (0) of the Sierra Canyon Trailblazers is greeted by his father and NBA player LeBron James after defeating the Perry Pumas in the Hoophall West tournament at Footprint Center Dec. 11, 2021, in Phoenix, Ariz. (Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

His father has long supported the Buckeyes having been born and raised in Akron and spending the majority of his illustrious career with the Cleveland Cavaliers, the only NBA team in the state. James now plays for the Los Angeles Lakers.

Bronny is the 33rd ranked player in his class, and he was named a McDonald's All-American earlier this year.

USC also has a commitment from No. 1 prospect and five-star point guard Isaiah Collier out of Wheeler High School in Marietta, Georgia.

During Bronny's tenure at Sierra Canyon High School, the school went 95-22. He averaged 14.2 points, 5.5 rebounds, 2.4 assists and 1.8 steals per game his senior season.

Bronny James for US

Bronny James (6) of Team USA during the 2023 Nike Hoop Summit April 8, 2023, at the Moda Center Arena in Portland, Ore. (Sam Forencich/NBAE via Getty Images)

James has long discussed his desire to play professionally with his son, who is eligible for the 2024 NBA Draft.