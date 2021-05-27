LeBron James reacts to fan dumping popcorn on Russell Westbrook: 'There's no excuse!'

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is the latest NBA player to speak out after Washington Wizards point guard Russell Westbrook had popcorn dumped on his head by a Philadelphia 76ers fan while heading to the locker room on Wednesday night.

James took his thoughts to Twitter following the incident.

"By the way WE AS THE PLAYERS wanna see who threw that popcorn on Russ while he was leaving the game tonight with a injury!! There’s cameras all over arenas so there’s no excuse!" James wrote.

Westbrook, who was dealing with an ankle injury, was heading down the tunnel and into the locker room minutes before the Sixers came away with a 120-95 victory over the Wizards in Game 2 of their first-round matchup.

The fan in question had his season tickets revoked and he was suspended from attending any events at the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely, according to the team.

"After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately. In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely," the team said in a statement .

"We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena."

Westbrook had to be restrained by security and trainers. The NBA’s triple-double king was furious.

"I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ... In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does," Westbrook said after the game.

Valerie Camillo, the president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center, called the fan "classless."

"This was classless, unacceptable behavior and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena," Camillo said.

Fox News' Ryan Gaydos contributed to this report.