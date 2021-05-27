Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

NBA Playoffs
Published

Russell Westbrook fan incident probe leads to severe consequences

Westbrook was limping back to locker room when incident occurred

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for May 27

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The fan who on Wednesday threw popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook is facing the consequences.

The Philadelphia 76ers said the fan in question had his season tickets revoked and he was suspended from attending any events at the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately. In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely," the team said.

"We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena."

WIZARDS' RUSSELL WESTBROOK HAS POPCORN DUMPED ON HIM AS HE WALKS TO LOCKER ROOM

The incident happened as Westbrook was limping back to the locker room to tend to an injury. As he was heading back, a fan dumped popcorn on his head. Westbrook had to be restrained by security and trainers. The NBA’s triple-double king was irate.

"I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ... In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does," he said after the game.

Valerie Camillo, the president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center, called the fan "classless."

"This was classless, unacceptable behavior and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena," Camillo said.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fan was not immediately identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the sports editor for FoxNews.com. Follow him on social media @Gaydos_