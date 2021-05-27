Russell Westbrook fan incident probe leads to severe consequences

The fan who on Wednesday threw popcorn on Washington Wizards star Russell Westbrook is facing the consequences.

The Philadelphia 76ers said the fan in question had his season tickets revoked and he was suspended from attending any events at the Wells Fargo Center indefinitely.

"After an investigation into the incident that occurred at last night’s game, we have determined that the person involved will have his season ticket membership revoked, effectively immediately. In addition, he will be banned from all events at Wells Fargo Center indefinitely," the team said.

"We apologize to Russell Westbrook and the Washington Wizards for being subjected to this type of unacceptable and disrespectful behavior. There is no place for it in our sport or arena."

The incident happened as Westbrook was limping back to the locker room to tend to an injury. As he was heading back, a fan dumped popcorn on his head. Westbrook had to be restrained by security and trainers. The NBA’s triple-double king was irate.

"I wouldn’t come up to me on the street and throw popcorn on my head, because you know what happens. ... In these arenas, you gotta start protecting the players. We’ll see what the NBA does," he said after the game.

Valerie Camillo, the president of business operations for the Wells Fargo Center, called the fan "classless."

"This was classless, unacceptable behavior and we’re not going to tolerate it at Wells Fargo Center. We’re proud to have the most passionate fans in the country and the best home-court and home-ice advantage around, but this type of behavior has no place in our arena," Camillo said.

The fan was not immediately identified.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.