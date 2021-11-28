LeBron James hecklers avoid lifetime ban after being ejected from Lakers-Pacers game: report

The NBA said Sunday the fans who were ejected from the Indiana Pacers game against the Los Angeles Lakers after LeBron James got officials’ attention over what they allegedly said to him were removed for "violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct."

NBA spokesman Mike Bass made the revelation in a statement to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The fans crossed the line with their trash-talking to James, making inappropriate remarks to him but will face no lifetime ban or further consequences, The Athletic reported, citing sources.

The incident occurred Wednesday when the Lakers defeated the Pacers. The fans were sent home early from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse after they allegedly said something to James that may have gone too far. James called referees and security over to eject the two fans from their courtside seats during the overtime period.

'LESNITCH' TRENDS AFTER LEBRON JAMES GETS PACERS FANS EJECTED FOR ALLEGEDLY GOING TOO FAR HECKLING

"There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words," James told reporters after getting the 124-116 victory, via USA Today.

"That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

The woman pretended to be crying while she walked out. It wasn’t exactly clear what was said although a rumor started on social media the comments were about James' son Bronny.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James was playing in his first game back since his one-game suspension. He was disciplined for striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the eye.