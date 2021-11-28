Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Los Angeles Lakers
Published

LeBron James hecklers avoid lifetime ban after being ejected from Lakers-Pacers game: report

LeBron James pointed the fans out to security and they were ejected from the game

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 28

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA said Sunday the fans who were ejected from the Indiana Pacers game against the Los Angeles Lakers after LeBron James got officials’ attention over what they allegedly said to him were removed for "violating the NBA Fan Code of Conduct."

NBA spokesman Mike Bass made the revelation in a statement to The Athletic.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

An unidentified fan is removed from the arena following a disturbance involving LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers  at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.

An unidentified fan is removed from the arena following a disturbance involving LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers  at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The fans crossed the line with their trash-talking to James, making inappropriate remarks to him but will face no lifetime ban or further consequences, The Athletic reported, citing sources.

The incident occurred Wednesday when the Lakers defeated the Pacers. The fans were sent home early from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse after they allegedly said something to James that may have gone too far. James called referees and security over to eject the two fans from their courtside seats during the overtime period.

'LESNITCH' TRENDS AFTER LEBRON JAMES GETS PACERS FANS EJECTED FOR ALLEGEDLY GOING TOO FAR HECKLING

LeBron James of the  Los Angeles Lakers points out fans that he had a disturbance with to security during the game against the Indiana Pacers on Nov 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.

LeBron James of the  Los Angeles Lakers points out fans that he had a disturbance with to security during the game against the Indiana Pacers on Nov 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words," James told reporters after getting the 124-116 victory, via USA Today.

"That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

The woman pretended to be crying while she walked out. It wasn’t exactly clear what was said although a rumor started on social media the comments were about James' son Bronny.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is defended by Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis.

Los Angeles Lakers' LeBron James is defended by Indiana Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James was playing in his first game back since his one-game suspension. He was disciplined for striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the eye.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com