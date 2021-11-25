Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
'LeSnitch' trends after LeBron James gets Pacers fans ejected for allegedly going too far heckling

LeBron James said fans in question crossed line with their heckling

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
LeBron James has been known as "The King, "The Chosen One" and "The Akron Hammer." But on Wednesday night, he was dubbed by some NBA fans as "LeSnitch."

The Los Angeles Lakers star sent two Indiana Pacers fans home early from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse after they allegedly said something to James that may have gone too far. James called referees and security over to eject the two fans from their courtside seats during the overtime period.

LeBron James of the  Los Angeles Lakers points out fans that he had a disturbance with to security during the game against the Indiana Pacers  at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

LeBron James of the  Los Angeles Lakers points out fans that he had a disturbance with to security during the game against the Indiana Pacers  at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words," James told reporters after getting the 124-116 victory, via USA Today.

"That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

An unidentified fan is removed from the arena following a disturbance involving LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana.

An unidentified fan is removed from the arena following a disturbance involving LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers during the game against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Getty)

NBA fans following the game immediately coined the new nickname.

The woman pretended to be crying while she walked out. It wasn’t exactly clear what was said.

James was playing in his first game back since his one-game suspension. He was disciplined for striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the eye.

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Indiana Pacers  at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis

LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers against the Indiana Pacers  at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Nov. 24, 2021, in Indianapolis (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Lakers star said after Wednesday’s game he didn’t think he deserved the suspension.

