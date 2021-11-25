'LeSnitch' trends after LeBron James gets Pacers fans ejected for allegedly going too far heckling

LeBron James has been known as "The King, "The Chosen One" and "The Akron Hammer." But on Wednesday night, he was dubbed by some NBA fans as "LeSnitch."

The Los Angeles Lakers star sent two Indiana Pacers fans home early from the Gainbridge Fieldhouse after they allegedly said something to James that may have gone too far. James called referees and security over to eject the two fans from their courtside seats during the overtime period.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There’s a difference between cheering on your home faithful, booing opponents, not wanting your opponents to be successful and there’s then moments where it goes outside the line with obscene gestures and words," James told reporters after getting the 124-116 victory, via USA Today.

"That shouldn’t be tolerated in our game from nobody. I would never say it to a fan and a fan should never say it to a player."

LEBRON JAMES GETS 2 YOUNG PACERS FANS TOSSED FROM GAME, ONE MAKES CRYING FACE ON WAY OUT

NBA fans following the game immediately coined the new nickname.

The woman pretended to be crying while she walked out. It wasn’t exactly clear what was said.

James was playing in his first game back since his one-game suspension. He was disciplined for striking Detroit Pistons center Isaiah Stewart in the eye.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The Lakers star said after Wednesday’s game he didn’t think he deserved the suspension.