LeBron James breaks silence on blockbuster trade by refuting report he was 'frustrated' with now ex-teammate

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
While most were sleeping, the Dallas Mavericks and Los Angeles Lakers pulled off a stunning blockbuster that led to Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis swapping teams.

The deal is perhaps one of the most star-studded ever, as it's the first time in NBA history two reigning All-NBA players were traded midseason.

There are lots of questions that need to be answered, primarily on the Dallas side of things, as it's shocking a team would trade a 25-year-old MVP candidate with global starpower fresh off an NBA Finals appearance.

LeBron and Anthony Davis

Lakers forwards LeBron James and Anthony Davis during the Atlanta Hawks game at Crypto.com Arena on March 18, 2024, in Los Angeles. (Gina Ferazzi/Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

However, one report from CBS Sports said LeBron James "had grown frustrated" with Davis, who is averaging over 25 points and a dozen rebounds while playing elite defense.

James' Lakers defeated the Knicks shortly before the trade broke, but James has not spoken to reporters about the move yet (Davis was inactive), but James did see the report on X, and broke his silence matter of factly.

"You a [f---ing] lie," James wrote on X, adding Pinocchio and clown emojis.

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis

Luka Dončić of the Mavericks handles the ball against Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on Feb. 26, 2023, in Dallas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

James is said to have found out about the trade shortly before the news broke on X while he was out to dinner with his family following L.A.'s victory. It's being reported that the Mavs only reached out to the Lakers, and would only acquire Davis if it meant moving Dončić. Other than the organizations facilitating the trade, it's said that no one else knew what was going on behind the scenes.

The Lakers received Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks took on Davis, Max Christie and Los Angeles' 2029 first-round pick. To settle it all out, the Utah Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

LeBron and AD on bench

LeBron James gestures to fans as he sits on the bench with forward Anthony Davis during the game against the Golden State Warriors, Oct. 13, 2023, in Los Angeles. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

The Slovenian led the NBA with 33.4 points per game last season and won't turn 26 until later this month. In his career, he averages 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, putting himself in the MVP conversation every year of his young career.

