Lakers, Mavericks pull off wild blockbuster as Luka Dončić, Anthony Davis swap teams: reports

The NBA world was hit with perhaps the craziest trade in a generation in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks came to an agreement to swap Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis as part of a three-team blockbuster deal.

The Lakers received Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks took on Davis, Max Christie and Los Angeles' 2029 first-round pick.

To settle it all out, the Utah Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the trade early Sunday morning, and because of the star power involved, the immediate reaction was that the reporter had been hacked. However, it was later confirmed by multiple other outlets.

Charania reported that the Mavs approached Los Angeles recently, saying their 25-year-old global superstar was available via trade; Dallas general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN that he was concerned about the team's defense, which is now massively improved by replacing Dončić with Davis.

But Dončić is a phenomenon, and a young one at that. The Slovenian led the NBA with 33.4 points per game last season and won't turn 26 until later this month. In his career, he averages 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, putting himself in the MVP conversation every year of his young career.

It was also reported that LeBron James did not find out about the trade until shortly before the news broke, while he was out to dinner in New York shortly after his Lakers defeated the New York Knicks. Davis was ruled inactive for the game.

Davis, a defensive player of the year candidate last year, is putting up 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds this season, both slightly better than his career averages of 24.2 and 10.7.

The Mavericks lost in the NBA Finals last year, and Dončić received some criticism for his defense and attitude. Perhaps there is more to the story than what's public right now.

