NBA

Lakers, Mavericks pull off wild blockbuster as Luka Dončić, Anthony Davis swap teams: reports

The news broke early Sunday morning

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 2

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The NBA world was hit with perhaps the craziest trade in a generation in the wee hours of Sunday morning.

According to multiple reports, the Los Angeles Lakers and Dallas Mavericks came to an agreement to swap Luka Dončić and Anthony Davis as part of a three-team blockbuster deal.

The Lakers received Dončić, Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris, while the Mavericks took on Davis, Max Christie and Los Angeles' 2029 first-round pick.

Luka Doncic and Anthony Davis

Luka Dončić of the Mavericks handles the ball against Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers at American Airlines Center on Feb. 26, 2023, in Dallas. (Ron Jenkins/Getty Images)

To settle it all out, the Utah Jazz acquired Jalen Hood-Schifino and two second-round picks.

ESPN's Shams Charania broke the trade early Sunday morning, and because of the star power involved, the immediate reaction was that the reporter had been hacked. However, it was later confirmed by multiple other outlets.

Charania reported that the Mavs approached Los Angeles recently, saying their 25-year-old global superstar was available via trade; Dallas general manager Nico Harrison told ESPN that he was concerned about the team's defense, which is now massively improved by replacing Dončić with Davis.

Luka Doncic

Mavericks guard Luka Dončić reacts after a play in Game 4 of the NBA Finals against the Boston Celtics, June 14, 2024, in Dallas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

2024-25 NBA CHAMPIONSHIP ODDS: THUNDER FAVORED; LAKERS RISE AFTER DONČIĆ TRADE

But Dončić is a phenomenon, and a young one at that. The Slovenian led the NBA with 33.4 points per game last season and won't turn 26 until later this month. In his career, he averages 28.6 points, 8.7 rebounds, and 8.3 assists, putting himself in the MVP conversation every year of his young career.

It was also reported that LeBron James did not find out about the trade until shortly before the news broke, while he was out to dinner in New York shortly after his Lakers defeated the New York Knicks. Davis was ruled inactive for the game.

Davis, a defensive player of the year candidate last year, is putting up 25.7 points and 11.9 rebounds this season, both slightly better than his career averages of 24.2 and 10.7.

Anthony Davis talks to the media

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers talks to the media after winning the In-Season Tournament Championship game against the Indiana Pacers on Dec. 9, 2023 in Las Vegas. (Juan Ocampo/NBAE via Getty Images)

The Mavericks lost in the NBA Finals last year, and Dončić received some criticism for his defense and attitude. Perhaps there is more to the story than what's public right now.

