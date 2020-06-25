LeBron James believes NFL owes Colin Kaepernick an apology

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James says that the NFL owes quarterback Colin Kaepernick an apology.

During an interview with Bloomberg Businessweek, James said that the NFL is doing a better job of listening to its black players, but that the league should apologize to Kaepernick directly.

“As far as the NFL, I’m not in those locker rooms, I’m not with those guys, but I do understand that an apology … I have not heard a true, official apology to Colin Kaepernick on what he was going through, and what he was trying to tell the NFL, and tell the world about why he was kneeling,” James said. “I just see that to still be wrong, and now they are listening some, but I still think we have not heard that official apology to a man who basically sacrificed everything for the better of this world.”

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already said that he would “support” and “encourage” a team to sign Kaepernick.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," Goodell said, according to ESPN. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that."

Recently, renewed interest in kneeling has gained traction following the death of George Floyd in police custody on May 25 after an officer kneeled on his neck for nearly nine minutes.

"If his efforts are not on the field but continuing to work in this space, we welcome him to that table and to help us, guide us, help us make better decisions about the kinds of things that need to be done in the communities. We have invited him in before, and we want to make sure that everybody's welcome at that table and trying to help us deal with some very complex, difficult issues that have been around for a long time," Goodell added.

He said, "But I hope we're at a point now where everybody's committed to making long-term, sustainable change."

Goodell released a video earlier this month apologizing on behalf of the NFL for not doing a better job of listening to players' concerns on racial inequality. He received criticism for not mentioning Kaepernick by name in his video, according to ESPN.

"We, the National Football League, condemn racism and the systematic oppression of black people. We, the National Football League, admit we were wrong for not listening to NFL players earlier, and encourage all to speak out and peacefully protest," he said. “We, at the National Football League, believe Black Lives Matter. I personally protest with you and want to be part of the much-needed change in this country."

He also spoke of why the NFL decided to speak up in regards to those issues.

"What they were talking about and what they were protesting and what they were trying to bring attention to was playing out right in front of us -- and tragically," Goodell said. "And so all of us saw that, and it was difficult for all of us. And so that was an important point for all of us."

Kaepernick, a second-round draft pick in 2011, led the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance the following season.