'Multiple teams' interested in signing Colin Kaepernick, report says

It’s official. NFL teams are calling Colin Kaepernick for his services.

According to NFL Network’s Mike Silver, there are “multiple teams” and at least one head coach interested in signing the free-agent quarterback before the start of the season. Silver added that he talked to at least one head coach “who is absolutely interested” in signing Kaepernick.

49ERS WILL FLY 'BLACK LIVES MATTER' FLAG AT LEVI'S STADIUM

“There is some legitimate interest from at least a couple of teams in Colin Kaepernick,” Silver added.

“Colin Kaepernick, who has not played since 2016, finds himself in the same situation that Cam Newton and Jadeveon Clowney do," Silver said, "which is a team that would be ready to sign him would want to work him out.”

Last year, Kaepernick held a private workout which was on video, but Silver said that teams would want to work him out on their own before extending an offer to him.

"There could be a chance that something happens when teams are able to get that part of it done," Silver added.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has already said that he would “support” and “encourage” a team to sign Kaepernick.

"Well, listen, if he wants to resume his career in the NFL, then obviously it's gonna take a team to make that decision," Goodell said, according to ESPN. "But I welcome that, support a club making that decision, and encourage them to do that."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

President Trump also said that he "would love to see him get another shot" if he still has the skills to play in the league. During an interview with Sinclair correspondent Scott Thuman, Trump was asked about Kaepernick, the then-San Francisco 49er who sparked a national debate in 2016 when he protested police brutality by kneeling during the national anthem, and whether or not the president believes Kaepernick "should get another shot in the NFL."

"If he deserves it, he should. If he has the playing ability," Trump said. "He started off great and then he didn't end up very great in terms of as a player. He was terrific in his rookie year, I think he was very good in his second year, and then something happened. So his playing wasn't up to snuff."