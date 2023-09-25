Late Model stock car teams brawl during qualifying at Martinsville

Qualifying for the Late Model stock car race at Martinsville Speedway in Martinsville, Virginia, on Sunday got a bit heated as officials from two teams got into a brawl in the garage area.

The incident apparently stemmed from a wreck during the second qualifier for the ValleyStar Credit Union 300. Connor Hall and Magnum Tate collided with the latter driver’s vehicle going airborne for a second, according to Road and Track. As Tate came back down, Hall appeared to be collateral damage.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Members from both Hall and Tate’s teams scuffled. But another driver had every reason to be upset as well, and that was Chris Horton Jr.

It was his vehicle that suffered damage to the hood right before another qualifying race. Both Horton and Tate would miss the final race, according to Road and Track.

APP USERS VIEW THE INCIDENT HERE.

Trevor Ward won the race and held off Landon Huffman and Carson Kvapil.

WILLIAM BYRON PUNCHES TICKET TO ROUND OF 8 WITH VICTORY AT TEXAS

"I didn’t know it was going to boil down to the last 25 laps and what it was we needed to do, but all in all, I knew it was going to take a good driving car to do it tonight," Ward said, via WSET-TV.

"A lot of times these cars, they get in heat cycles, and they’ll go haywire then you’ll burn the tires up, but this car never changed all night. I can’t thank everyone enough for what they’ve done for me."

Hall finished 32nd.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Ward will get to take home the coveted grandfather clock and $32,000.