Las Vegas strip club offers Golden Knights 'free lap dances for life' if they win Stanley Cup

The Knights are vying for their first Cup in franchise history

Ryan Morik
By Ryan Morik | Fox News
The Vegas Golden Knights now have just a little bit more incentive to win their first-ever Stanley Cup.

A strip club is offering the team "platinum VIP membership access" if they take home the title.

So, what does that include? Free lap dances for life.

Golden Knights celebrate wining Western Conference Finals

Mark Stone of the Vegas Golden Knights, center, celebrates after defeating the Dallas Stars 6-0 in Game Six of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

"The success of the Vegas Golden Knights has played an integral role in boosting our community’s morale," said Brittany Rose, general manager of Larry Flynt’s Hustler Club Las Vegas, via Fox 5 Vegas. "As the first professional sports team to debut in Las Vegas, we decided to show our support by extending free lap dances for life in efforts to help motivate and lead the [team] to victory."

However, the statement included that the offer is "contingent on a Stanley Cup victory against the Florida Panthers."

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate

The Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after beating the Dallas Stars 6-0 in Game Six of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Golden Knights have beaten the Winnipeg Jets, Edmonton Oilers and Dallas Stars en route to winning the Western Conference for the second time in their brief history. They made it to the Stanley Cup Final in the 2017-18 season, their first season after the NHL expanded; they dropped that series to the Washington Capitals.

The strip club is roughly a mile south of T-Mobile Arena, so it seems like the Golden Knights could have a plan if they manage to win the Cup at home.

Michael Amadio celebrates goal

Michael Amadio, right, of the Vegas Golden Knights celebrates with the bench after scoring a goal during the third period against the Dallas Stars in Game Six of the Western Conference Final of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs at American Airlines Center in Dallas on Monday. (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

The Stanley Cup Finals are set to kick off Saturday night at 8 p.m. in Las Vegas.