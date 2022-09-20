Lane Kiffin takes foot off gas pedal due to Georgia Tech head coach being on ‘hot seat’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin generally has no problem putting up as many points as possible, but empathy won the day on Saturday.

Kiffin, coaching against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in Week 3, had one of his two quarterbacks attempt just two passes in the Rebels' 42-0 win on Saturday.

Kiffin told reporters that while he would have liked to have thrown the ball more, the fact that Georgia Tech head coach Geoff Collins is on the "hot seat" precluded him from doing so.

TROY AIKMAN RIPS UCLA FANBASE FOR LACK OF ATTENDANCE AT GAME: ‘THIS IS AN EMBARRASSMENT’

"I would have liked the opportunity to throw more with Luke, but having empathy for what was going on in that game on the other sideline and the hot seat or whatever he’s on, just didn’t really feel like it was right, where if it was a couple score game Luke would have gotten to throw more there," Kiffin said Monday, according to On3.

Ole Miss, sitting at No. 16 in the country after the release of the AP’s Top 25, has rotated between quarterbacks Jaxson Dart and Luke Altmyer in the first three games of the season as Kiffin attempts to find a permanent solution under center.

HERM EDWARDS, ARIZONA STATE PART WAYS AFTER TOUGH LOSS TO EASTERN MICHIGAN

Altmyer attempted just two passes for 22 yards, while Dart completed 10 of 16 passes for 207 yards against the Yellow Jackets. Ole Miss ran the ball 62 times for 316 yards on Saturday, scoring all six of their touchdowns on the ground.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

After two successful seasons at Temple , Collins is in his fourth season as head coach at Georgia Tech. The Yellow Jackets have struggled with Collins at the helm, going 10-27 and starting the 2022 season with a record of 1-2 and have lost eight of the last nine games.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kiffin told reporters that the quarterback rotation would continue even as Dart has received the bulk of the passing load.

"Yeah we are. I know it’s probably not exciting for you guys," Kiffin said. "You won’t get a lot of coverage on it. But it works with what we’re doing."