Troy Aikman rips UCLA fan base for lack of attendance at game: 'This is an embarrassment'

Troy Aikman, a Pro Football Hall of Famer and former UCLA standout, ripped the Bruins’ attendance for the team’s game against South Alabama on Saturday.

A picture posted by Bruin Report showed just a handful of fans at the Rose Bowl for the game. UCLA had won their first two games going into Saturday’s matchup against the Jaguars. Aikman was not happy with the Bruins faithful.

"This is an embarrassment but we couldn’t fill the Rose Bowl in 1988 when we were the #1 team in the country," Aikman tweeted. "Anyone else at UCLA think it’s time for an on-campus 30,000 seat stadium? Of course, if we can’t play better than we did today, it would be half-empty too."

UCLA did not exactly have the greatest of games.

Nicholas Barr-Mira kicked a 24-yard field goal to give UCLA the 32-31 victory over South Alabama. The Bruins jumped on the chance to ruin the Jaguars’ fake field-goal attempt and capitalized on the miscue. UCLA took over with 2:52 left in the game and went 61 yards in 10 plays to solidify the win.

"We had talked all week long about some type of trickeration. Sometimes that happens when you have Group of Fives playing Power Fives," UCLA coach Chip Kelly said. "I thought that our guys did a really good job of defending it. I saw Carl (Jones Jr.) coming off the edge, and then it was really a big play by our defense when we needed one."

Barr-Mira, though having missed two field goals against Bowling Green, has made all five field goals over the last two games. He is the first UCLA kicker in five years to make a field goal in the last minute of regulation or overtime.

"Any kicker, you dream of having those moments. And in the moment, all I was focused on was making that kick, treating it like any other kick," Barr-Mira said. "I just went out there and it felt like any other operation."

UCLA hits the road next week to play Colorado.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.