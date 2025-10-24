Expand / Collapse search
NBA

NFL bust whose career was marred by gambling addiction predicts NBA indictments are 'start of something big'

Art Schlichter, the fourth pick in 1982, played just 13 games

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Art Schlichter predicts players are 'shivering' amid NBA gambling arrests Video

Art Schlichter predicts players are 'shivering' amid NBA gambling arrests

Art Schlichter, former NFL quarterback who battled a gambling addiction, says that more athletes could find themselves in trouble after Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones were arrested by the FBI.

After Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones were arrested on Thursday, one of the most prominent figures in gambling and sports colliding said he fears that more may be on the way.

Art Schlichter, the fourth overall pick of the 1982 NFL Draft whose career was marred by a gambling addiction, predicted in a recent appearance with OutKick that "probably many players" have been involved in sports gambling incidents, and Thursday's indictments may be "the start of something big."

Art Schlichter

Indianapolis Colts quarterback Art Schlichter in action against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Three Rivers Stadium. (Tony Tomsic/USA Today Network)

"I think you're gonna find out that probably many players have done this. More so in college, because they don't make the money NBA players do," Schlichter told OutKick host Dan Dakich. 

"When I see the smaller colleges, smaller universities, having players behind games for just a few hundred dollars, it just shows you how widespread it can get. Before it's all over with, I just think it's gonna blow up," 

"I think a lot of players are shivering right now worrying about this."

And yet, Schlichter was "bewildered" as to why Billups, or any professional, would find himself in this position.

Chauncey Billups and Terry Rozier

(Left) Portland Trail Blazers head coach Chauncey Billups talks to a referee during a timeout in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon, on Oct. 10, 2025. (Right) Miami Heat guard Terry Rozier (2) walks off the court after the game against the Detroit Pistons at the Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan, on Nov. 12, 2024. (Jaime Valdez/Imagn Images;Rick Osentoski/Imagn Images)

"I just don't understand it. These guys are making millions and millions of dollars. I just don't know why they would risk their careers like that to do that. I don't know if they got an addiction or not, or if they think they're better than the law or NBA or whatever. It shocks me that they would take that risk. Especially the pro guys," he said.

Schlichter starred at Ohio State, but that's ultimately where his gambling addiction began. Throughout his entire adult life, Schlichter has been in and out of legal trouble stemming from gambling and drugs. He served 10 years in prison from 2011 through 2021 on gambling-related theft and public indecency charges and admitted he had stolen an estimated $1.5 million for gaming costs and debts.

Billups, Rozier and Jones, the latter of whom is a defendant in both cases, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The NBA announced that Billups and Rozier were placed on immediate leave from their teams, "and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities."

Terry Rozier looks to pass

Terry Rozier #3 of the Charlotte Hornets brings the ball up court against the Philadelphia 76ers during their game at Spectrum Center on Jan. 20, 2024 in Charlotte, North Carolina.  (Jacob Kupferman/Getty Images)

"The integrity of our game remains our top priority," the NBA said.

