NFL bust whose career was marred by gambling addiction predicts NBA indictments are 'start of something big'

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After Chauncey Billups, Terry Rozier, and Damon Jones were arrested on Thursday, one of the most prominent figures in gambling and sports colliding said he fears that more may be on the way.

Art Schlichter, the fourth overall pick of the 1982 NFL Draft whose career was marred by a gambling addiction, predicted in a recent appearance with OutKick that "probably many players" have been involved in sports gambling incidents, and Thursday's indictments may be "the start of something big."

"I think you're gonna find out that probably many players have done this. More so in college, because they don't make the money NBA players do," Schlichter told OutKick host Dan Dakich.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"When I see the smaller colleges, smaller universities, having players behind games for just a few hundred dollars, it just shows you how widespread it can get. Before it's all over with, I just think it's gonna blow up,"

"I think a lot of players are shivering right now worrying about this."

And yet, Schlichter was "bewildered" as to why Billups, or any professional, would find himself in this position.

"I just don't understand it. These guys are making millions and millions of dollars. I just don't know why they would risk their careers like that to do that. I don't know if they got an addiction or not, or if they think they're better than the law or NBA or whatever. It shocks me that they would take that risk. Especially the pro guys," he said.

7 NBA GAMES DOJ SAYS WERE AFFECTED BY HIGH-STAKES WAGERS AFTER INSIDE INFORMATION WAS LEAKED TO GAMBLERS

Schlichter starred at Ohio State, but that's ultimately where his gambling addiction began. Throughout his entire adult life, Schlichter has been in and out of legal trouble stemming from gambling and drugs. He served 10 years in prison from 2011 through 2021 on gambling-related theft and public indecency charges and admitted he had stolen an estimated $1.5 million for gaming costs and debts.

Billups, Rozier and Jones, the latter of whom is a defendant in both cases, were charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. The NBA announced that Billups and Rozier were placed on immediate leave from their teams, "and we will continue to cooperate with the relevant authorities."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The integrity of our game remains our top priority," the NBA said.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.