Los Angeles Lakers
Lakers sign Anthony Davis to NBA-record max extension, keeping him with team through 2028 season: report

Davis will be averaging $62 million per season on his extension.

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
All-Star center Anthony Davis and the Los Angeles Lakers have reportedly agreed on a three-year, $186 million maximum contract extension, the richest annual extension in NBA history, per ESPN. 

Davis will average $62 million per season, and he will remain with the Lakers through the 2028 NBA season at a whopping $270 million total. 

Davis had $84 million left on his contract over the next two years before free agency. Recognizing he is still a centerpiece in their starting five, the Lakers made it worth his while to remain in the purple and gold. 

Anthony Davis shoots

Anthony Davis (3) of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball over Nikola Jokic (15) of the Denver Nuggets during the second quarter in Game 1 of the Western Conference finals at Ball Arena May 16, 2023, in Denver, Colo.  (Matthew Stockman/Getty Images)

He became extension eligible Friday, and the Lakers didn’t waste any time as GM Rob Pelinka and agent Rich Paul got a deal done. 

"Couldn’t think more highly of Anthony Davis as a Laker and as a player," Pelinka said recently, per ESPN. "He's helped deliver a championship to our franchise. He's been an incredible captain and leader."

Davis will remain LeBron James’ partner in the Lakers’ starting five. The NBA’s all-time scoring leader will return for his 21st season in the league. 

Davis has his fair share of injury history, but when he is on the court, he is a threat in all facets of the game. The Lakers saw that on their Western Conference Finals run last year, which was eventually halted by the NBA Finals-winning Denver Nuggets

Anthony Davis looks on during a game

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers during a game against the Dallas Mavericks March 17, 2023, at Crypto.Com Arena in Los Angeles. (Adam Pantozzi/NBAE via Getty Images)

Davis shot a career-best 56.3% from the field last season, averaging 25.9 points, 12.5 rebounds and 2.0 blocks per game.

Next season will be Davis’ 12th year in the NBA, his fifth with the Lakers after becoming a superstar in the league with the New Orleans Pelicans. 

Anthony Davis looks on from the bench

Anthony Davis of the Los Angeles Lakers during the second quarter against the Golden State Warriors in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center May 10, 2023, in San Francisco.   (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

A four-time All-NBA first-team selection, Davis already has a title with the Lakers from the 2020 bubble campaign.

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.