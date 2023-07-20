Expand / Collapse search
Los Angeles Lakers
Published

Lakers' Austin Reaves provides insight on guarding Steph Curry: 'It's honestly hell'

Reaves and the Lakers eliminated the Warriors from the playoffs

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Los Angeles Lakers guard Austin Reaves recently got paid after going undrafted out of the University of Oklahoma. 

Reaves and the Lakers agreed on a four-year, $56 million contract at the beginning of July following his breakout second season in the NBA. 

Austin Reaves celebrates against the Warriors

Austin Reaves of the Los Angeles Lakers celebrates during Game 6 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Golden State Warriors May 12, 2023, at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.  (Noah Graham/NBAE via Getty Images)

Reaves was a crucial piece in LA’s run to the Western Conference Finals, averaging 16.9 points, 4.4 rebounds and 4.6 assists during the 2023 NBA Playoffs. 

His playoff experience also included a matchup with Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors, a defensive assignment Reaves didn’t particularly enjoy. 

"It’s honestly hell," Reaves said on the "All The Smoke" podcast. 

"The way he moves without the ball. It’s honestly their system, too. It fits him to perfection. You literally can’t ever relax. I remember games 1 and 2 chasing him and Klay [Thompson] around, and I couldn’t make a shot. Everybody’s looking at me like, ‘Why can’t you make a shot?’ I’m like, ‘I ain’t got no legs.'" 

Austin Reaves guards Steph Curry

Austin Reaves (15) of the Los Angeles Lakers leaps in front of Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors in the first half of Game 3 of the Western Conference semifinals at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles May 6, 2023.  (Keith Birmingham/MediaNews Group/Pasadena Star-News via Getty Images)

Curry is one of the best off-ball players of all time, constantly moving without the ball to get an open look.

Against the Lakers in the second round, Curry averaged 26.6 points with over 11 3-point attempts per game. 

The Lakers had a solid offseason after being swept by the Denver Nuggets in the Western Conference finals. Along with signing Reaves, LA re-signed Rui Hachimura and inked point guard Gabe Vincent in free agency. 

Stephen Curry drives past Austin Reaves

Stephen Curry (30) of the Golden State Warriors drives past Austin Reaves (15) of the Los Angeles Lakers during the fourth quarter in Game 5 of the Western Conference semifinals at Chase Center May 10, 2023, in San Francisco.  (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

"Bring back basically our whole core that went to the Western Conference finals. And, like you said, plugged guys in around like Gabe that just went to the finals. Super competitor," Reaves said of the Lakers' offseason.  

"I think we got better and, at the same time, kept what we had that was working." 

Lakers star LeBron James recently announced his return for a 21st NBA season after hinting at possible retirement following the Lakers’ playoff exit. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.