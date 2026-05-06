Lakers player suffers gruesome pinkie injury in Game 1 loss to Thunder

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Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt suffered a gruesome finger injury during the team’s Game 1 loss to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Tuesday night.

Vanderbilt went up to block Thunder star Chet Holmgren’s dunk, but missed. Instead, his pinkie got caught on the backboard as he came down. Vanderbilt was in a ton of pain, and even the Thunder bench winced at Vanderbilt’s hand.

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"I mean, it just — it looked pretty gruesome in my opinion," Thunder guard Jared McCain said after Oklahoma City finished off the 108-90 victory. "I don’t even know, to be honest, what I was looking at. It looked pretty bad, though. So prayers for him. Sending him love."

Vanderbilt, who averaged 4.4 points per game during the regular season, only played six minutes in Game 1. He had two points and a rebound.

Lakers coach JJ Redick spoke about Vanderbilt’s mishap after the game, calling it a "freak injury."

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"I went to go check on him because it just looked bad," Redick said. "He was audibly screaming. Knew he had done something. We’re obviously disappointed. But, that happened, and it’s just a freak injury."

Los Angeles has been hit with the injury bug over the last month. The team lost Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic for the last few games of the regular season. Reaves returned to the floor for Game 5 against the Houston Rockets.

Against the Thunder, he only scored eight points in 36 minutes.

Doncic is still nursing a hamstring injury, which cost him the final five regular-season games and now Game 1 against Oklahoma City.

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Game 2 is set for Thursday night.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.