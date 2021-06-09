Lakers' LeBron James changing to No. 6 jersey next season: report

Los Angeles Lakers superstar LeBron James is making another change to his jersey number.

James, who currently wears No. 23, will make the switch to No. 6 next season, The Athletic reported . James is expected to make the change once "Space Jam: A New Legacy" is released on July 16. James, who is in the movie, will team up with Bugs Bunny and his crew in the sequel to "Space Jam" which featured Michael Jordan back in 1996.

When James left the Cleveland Cavaliers for the first time, he wore the No. 6 jersey for four seasons with the Miami Heat. James led Miami to back-to-back NBA titles in 2012 and 2013.

James made the switch back to No. 23 when he rejoined the Cavaliers in July of 2014. He led Cleveland to its first championship two years later. James went back to No. 23 when he left for the Lakers in July 2018.

Anthony Davis, who wore No. 23 during his seven seasons with the New Orleans Pelicans, is not expected to go back to wearing the number. Instead, he will continue to wear the No. 3 jersey that he changed over to once he joined the Lakers.

The Lakers, who were a first-round exit in the NBA playoffs, will look to get back to their winning ways next season with James and Davis leading the way.