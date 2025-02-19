Lakers coach JJ Redick rips NBA All-Star Game: 'I didn't watch any of that s---'

Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick didn’t care much for the NBA All-Star festivities over the weekend, and he let his opinion be known in blunt fashion.

Redick was asked by reporters on Tuesday what he thought about the All-Star Game this year, and no words were minced.

"I didn’t watch any of that s---," Redick responded, via Lakers Nation.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The NBA All-Star Game has had its fair share of critics over the years, because there hasn’t been real competition with players not wanting to get hurt heading into the second half. Instead, players resort to wide-open dunks and layups or shooting the ball from deep.

Also, for the Lakers, LeBron James didn’t play in the game due to an ankle injury, so that could be a reason why Redick didn’t tune in.

But the overall event has been debated, especially this year with the NHL having the 4 Nations Face-Off in place of their regular All-Star festivities. Teams USA, Canada, Finland and Sweden have gone head-to-head with some of the best in the NHL, and hockey fans have loved this change of pace.

LEBRON JAMES TAKES HEAT FOR LATE DECISION TO SKIP NBA ALL-STAR GAME

However, there are some in the NBA, like MVP Nikola Jokić, who doesn’t think the All-Star Game needs any tweaking.

"I don’t know," he said to the Los Angeles Times. "I think it’s not a question for me. … I think maybe we should focus on some other things and then All-Star. I think it’s always going to be like this, so we should accept it."

For Redick, he also had some personal things to take care of over the All-Star break, as he was among thousands who lost their homes to the wildfires in Los Angeles County.

"My goal for [the] All-Star break is that I finalize my insurance claims and that I find an apartment to live in," he told reporters before going on break. "That’s what I’m hoping for and to get out [of] the hotel. That’ll be nice."

The Lakers begin their second half of the season on Wednesday night with a meeting against the Charlotte Hornets at home.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Los Angeles currently sits fifth in the Western Conference at 32-20, and Redick will be tasked with a minutes plan for superstar Luka Dončić, who got his feet wet with new teammates after the blockbuster Dallas Mavericks trade before the All-Star break.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.