Lakers center suspended after shoving Wizards mascot before game

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was suspended for one game on Wednesday following a bizarre moment with the Washington Wizards’ mascot "G-Wiz."

The incident between Hayes and the mascot occurred during pregame introductions before the Lakers-Wizards game on Friday. "G-Wiz" was carrying a Wizards flag down the court and toward the Lakers’ bench when he delivered a hip check worthy of a spot on an NFL roster.

"G-Wiz" was reportedly uninjured in the incident.

Hayes went on to contribute 10 points, three rebounds and an assist off the bench as the Lakers won the game 142-111. The NBA said that Hayes will sit out Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Hayes with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. His draft rights were traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 7-foot center was a standout player for the Texas Longhorns before he turned pro.

He played four seasons with the Pelicans, averaging 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 241 games for the team.

Hayes signed a contract with the Lakers before the start of the 2023-24 season.

This season, Hayes is averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 41 games. The Lakers are 30-19 this season and currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with the All-Star break around the corner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.