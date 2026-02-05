Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2026 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by LSEG.

Los Angeles Lakers

Lakers center suspended after shoving Wizards mascot before game

Hayes will miss the Lakers' game against the 76ers

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 5 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 5

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on FoxNews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Los Angeles Lakers center Jaxson Hayes was suspended for one game on Wednesday following a bizarre moment with the Washington Wizards’ mascot "G-Wiz."

The incident between Hayes and the mascot occurred during pregame introductions before the Lakers-Wizards game on Friday. "G-Wiz" was carrying a Wizards flag down the court and toward the Lakers’ bench when he delivered a hip check worthy of a spot on an NFL roster.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Jaxson Hayes against the Wizards

Jaxson Hayes #11 of the Los Angeles Lakers reacts during the first half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena on Jan. 30, 2026. (Scott Taetsch/Getty Images)

"G-Wiz" was reportedly uninjured in the incident.

Hayes went on to contribute 10 points, three rebounds and an assist off the bench as the Lakers won the game 142-111. The NBA said that Hayes will sit out Thursday’s game against the Philadelphia 76ers.

The Atlanta Hawks selected Hayes with the No. 8 overall pick of the 2019 NBA Draft. His draft rights were traded to the New Orleans Pelicans. The 7-foot center was a standout player for the Texas Longhorns before he turned pro.

The Wizards' mascot in January 2026

The Washington Wizards mascot performs during the first half against the Brooklyn Nets at Capital One Arena on Jan. 2, 2026. (Daniel Kucin Jr./Imagn Images)

CHRIS PAUL, CLIPPERS FINALLY PART WAYS IN THREE-TEAM TRADE INVOLVING RAPTORS AND NETS

He played four seasons with the Pelicans, averaging 7.5 points and 2.6 rebounds in 241 games for the team.

Hayes signed a contract with the Lakers before the start of the 2023-24 season.

Jaxson Hayes up against the Nets

Los Angeles Lakers' Jaxson Hayes (11) celebrates after dunking during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the Brooklyn Nets Tuesday, Feb. 3, 2026, in New York. (AP Photo/Frank Franklin II)

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD THE FOX NEWS APP

This season, Hayes is averaging 6.4 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 41 games. The Lakers are 30-19 this season and currently sit in sixth place in the Western Conference with the All-Star break around the corner.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue