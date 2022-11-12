Kyrie Irving's suspension to continue past minimum five games, will miss game vs. Lakers

The Brooklyn Nets have ruled Kyrie Irving out for their game on Sunday in Los Angeles against the Lakers.

Irving is currently suspended for at least five games over his unapologetic reaction to tweeting an antisemitic film - Saturday's game against the Los Angeles Clippers will be the fifth game Irving will miss since his suspension.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Brooklyn suspended Irving because it felt he was "unfit to be associated with" the organization. It also gave him a six-step to-do list he must accomplish before returning to the team, which includes donations, meeting with Jewish community leaders, and sensitivity trainings.

Irving has since apologized for the tweet, an item that was on the Nets' list of actions Irving must complete. However, it is unclear when the guard will return. The Nets also face the Kings in Sacramento, and the Portland Trail Blazers on Thursday, before returning home next Sunday to host the Memphis Grizzlies. They will hit the road for another three games after that before starting a seven-game homestand on Nov. 27.

Lakers star LeBron James will also likely miss the game, due to a groin injury. After saying that Irving had "caused some harm to a lot of people," he recently tweeted that Irving should be back on the court after issuing his apology.

LEBRON JAMES SHOWS SUPPORT TOWARD SUSPENDED KYRIE IRVING: 'HE SHOULD BE PLAYING'

"I told you guys that I don’t believe in sharing hurtful information. And I’ll continue to be that way but Kyrie apologized and he should be able to play. That’s what I think. It’s that simple," James tweeted on Thursday afternoon. "Help him learn- but he should be playing. What he’s asked to do to get back on the floor I think is excessive IMO. He’s not the person that’s being portrayed of him. Anyways back to my rehab session."

Nike has also suspended its relationship with Irving, who has been a top-five seller for the brand. The suspension includes Nike holding its release of Irving's new Kyrie 8 sneaker.

Irving also reportedly met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Tuesday in a " productive and understanding visit ."

The Nets are 3-1 in their four games without Irving, including a 128-86 win over the Washington Wizards last Friday and a 112-85 victory over their cross-borough rival Knicks on Wednesday.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

James and Irving won an NBA title together over the 73-9 Golden State Warriors in 2016, where Irving hit the Finals-winning three-pointer in the last minute of Game 7, and James was named the Finals MVP for the third time after winning his third ring.