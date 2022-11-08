Kyrie Irving meets with NBA commissioner in step to return to Nets: report

It seems like Kyrie Irving has begun his quest to return to the Brooklyn Nets.

The suspended guard met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, according to The Athletic.

The Athletic noted that Irving and Silver "had a productive and understanding visit, paving the way for the Nets and their suspended star to work through his steps on a potential path forward."

The Nets suspended Irving as they felt he was "unfit to be associated" with the team after he was unapologetic for tweeting a link to a film that shared antisemitic information.

Brooklyn gave Irving s six-part to-do list he must complete in order to return to the Nets, which includes completing trainings and meeting with Jewish community leaders.

Irving has since apologized for tweeting the link and his initial response to being tested on it.

However, general manager Sean Marks does not seem to be in a rush to bring Irving back, who will miss at least the Nets' next two games.

"We’re going to give him some time," Marks said Friday. "It’s up to him. Again, his actions will speak louder than words, and if he wants to participate in that, we’ll see where it goes."

The Nets fell to 4-7 on Monday night with their 96-94 loss to the Dallas Mavericks — they started the season 2-6.