NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy wanted for negligent homicide for alleged role in fatal hit-and-run

Police in Louisiana have issued an arrest warrant for LSU receiver and NFL Draft prospect Kyren Lacy for negligent homicide after police allege he fled a deadly car crash last month.

Louisiana State Police said in a press release issued Friday that Lacy, 24, was driving "recklessly" and speeding past other cars while driving on the highway Dec. 17.

According to police, Lacy was "crossing the centerline and entering the northbound lane while in a designated No-Passing Zone" when a driver of a pickup truck in the northbound lane swerved to avoid a head-on collision with Lacy.

The actions of the pickup truck caused the driver of the vehicle immediately behind it, a Kia Cadenza, to swerve to avoid colliding with Lacy’s car, but the driver instead collided head-on with another vehicle in the southbound lane.

A passenger in the Kia Cadenza identified as 78-year-old Herman Hall was transported to a hospital before eventually dying, police said.

In addition to being wanted for negligent homicide, Lacy is facing a felony hit-and-run charge after police say he "drove around the crash scene and fled" without stopping to render aid or call 911. He also allegedly failed to notify law enforcement about his involvement.

Lacy’s warrant also includes a charge of reckless operation of a vehicle. According to Louisiana State Police, the former LSU star has since been in contact with law enforcement.

Lacy transferred to LSU in 2022. This season, he caught 58 passes for 866 yards and nine touchdowns. He did not play in LSU's win over Baylor in the Texas Bowl Dec. 31.

Lacy declared for the 2025 NFL Draft just two days after the crash.

"LSU has truly made a big impact on my life on and off the field, these past 3 years. Playing in Death Valley, for the best fans in the country, was an experience I will never forget. Not too many people get to fulfill a dream like this. I am forever grateful for it," Lacy wrote in his announcement.

"I want to express my appreciation to all my coaches, support staff, and trainers for helping develop me as a football player, but most importantly as a person. Although, we didn't accomplish our goal of winning a national championship, I promise to take all of those life lessons with me in the next chapter of my life."

LSU did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.